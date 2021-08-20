Aaliyah’s estate and her former manager had previously been embroiled in a lengthy battle over the release of her music on streaming services

Aaliyah's One in a Million Now Available on Spotify Ahead of 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Aaliyah's 1996 album One in a Million is officially available to stream on Spotify after years of back and forth.

The streaming debut of her second studio album comes just days ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death on Aug. 25. She was just 22 when she was killed in a plane crash.

Blackground Records 2.0 and music distribution company Empire have a joint deal and will be making more of Aaliyah's albums available to streaming services, including her self-titled Aaliyah, I Care 4 U, Ultimate Aaliyah and the Romeo Must Die soundtrack, through October.

The release of One in a Million on Spotify follows a decades-long battle between the late singer's estate and her former manager and uncle, Barry Hankerson, over Aaliyah's discography.

Things became heated earlier this month when Hankerson's Blackground Records 2.0 announced a partnership with Empire to release songs from the R&B singer's catalog.

aaliyah.jpg Aaliyah | Credit: Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

"It has been a long time since the fans could enjoy Aaliyah and other artists on our catalog, and there has been a lot of changes in the music business since we took the music off the market," Hankerson told Billboard at the time. "We wanted to be sure to be with the right people, the right executives, and to give ourselves the right time to do the different things. So when you add all that up, it was a couple of years before we could even really consider putting the music out."

Aaliyah's estate released a statement slamming the singer's former label.

"Protecting Aaliyah's legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish," the estate wrote in a statement on Aug. 4. "We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives."

"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah's music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word — forgiveness," the statement continued. "Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah's life's work."

The estate ended its statement writing that it desired "closure and a modicum of peace" as they focused on the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and "other creative projects that embody Aaliyah's true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world."

Following the estate's Twitter message, Paul LiCalsi, an attorney for the estate, issued a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Since the early 2000s, only Aaliyah's first album Age Ain't Nothing But a Number has been available on streaming platforms because the right to distribute that record has been held by major record companies under contract with Aaliyah's record label, Blackground Records," LiCalsi's statement read. "Other than that first album, virtually the entire remainder of her catalog, including many never released tracks, has been inexplicably withheld from the public by Blackground Records. Aaliyah's Estate has always been ready to share Aaliyah's musical legacy but has been met with contention and a gross lack of transparency."

"For almost 20 years, Blackground has failed to account to the Estate with any regularity in accordance with her recording contracts. In addition, the Estate was not made aware of the impending release of the catalog until after the deal was complete and plans were in place," the statement continued. "The Estate has demanded that Blackground provide a full account of its past earnings, and full disclosure of the terms of its new deal to distribute Aaliyah's long embargoed music."

Eight months earlier, Aaliyah's estate had shared an update about their efforts to bring her music to streaming services.

"We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time," the statement began. "Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."

