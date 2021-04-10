Aaliyah's Mom Shares Tribute to DMX in the Wake of His Death: 'You & Baby Girl Will Meet Again'

Diane Haughton, the mother of late singer Aaliyah, is paying tribute to her daughter's Romeo Must Die costar DMX after his death on Friday morning.

The 50-year-old rapper and actor, born Earl Simmons, starred alongside Aaliyah in the 2000 film and the pair teamed up on the track "Come Back in One Piece" for the movie's soundtrack.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Earl you had and still have a heart of gold," Haughton said in a statement released on Instagram in the wake of Simmons' death.

"You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost," she continued. "Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!"

Simmons died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday, his family previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement.

The "X Gon' Give It to Ya" hitmaker had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement continued. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

aaliyah dmx Image zoom DMX and Aaliyah in Romeo Must Die | Credit: Shutterstock

Before his death, Simmons famously paid tribute to Aaliyah — who died in 2001 at age 22 — in the posthumously released music video for her beloved song "Miss You."

"Dearest, sweet Aaliyah," he said in the 2002 music video. "I have trouble accepting the fact that you're gone. So I won't. It'll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would've wanted you close to him. Because you truly were an angel on Earth. And in my own special way, I love you. I miss you."

In 2011, while honoring the 10th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Simmons revealed that he had named one of his children after the star as a "personal special tribute."