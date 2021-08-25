Celebrate Aaliyah's Life in Photos on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Aaliyah Dana Haughton was born on Jan. 16, 1979 in Brooklyn, New York. The star's talent was undeniable from a young age. At 11, she landed an opportunity to perform with Gladys Knight for five nights in Las Vegas and by 14, she released her debut album Age Ain't Nothing But a Number, which earned her best new artist nominations at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Soul Train Awards.

Aaliyah went on to have a successful career as a Grammy-nominated artist, leading actress and style authority until her life was cut short in a plane crash.

On Aug. 25, 2001 at just 22 years old, Aaliyah died when a small, twin-engine Cessna bound for Miami crashed into a swamp shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas. She had gone to the destination to shoot a music video. Superintendent Basil Rahming of the Grand Bahama police department said that six people, including Aaliyah, were killed on impact, while two others died soon after.

Aaliyah's influence has since permeated music and fashion for decades, and just days ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death, fans can finally listen to her 1996 album One in a Million on Spotify.

Here she is, posing backstage at Madison Square Garden for Lifebeat's Urban Aid benefit concert on Oct. 5, 1995, in N.Y.C.