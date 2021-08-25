Aaliyah Unofficial Biographer Denies Promoting Book at Cemetery After Singer's Mom Slams 'Individual'

The author of a newly released Aaliyah biography is shooting down claims from the star's mother that she promoted her book at the cemetery where the late singer is buried.

Kathy Iandoli — whose book Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah was published last week —denied that she'd visited Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York to promote the biography in a tweet on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah's gravesite. That is offensive to even suggest. I have been told that fans have had my book there with them," Iandoli wrote. "Please no longer bring my book to Ferncliff. Apologies that fans can not visit Aaliyah's resting place."

She later shared the statement to Instagram with the added caption: "This is absurd. Seriously."

Iandoli's claims came the same day Aaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, shared a statement to the singer's social media accounts accusing an unidentified "individual" of drumming up publicity at Ferncliff, where Aaliyah was buried after she died in a plane crash in August 2001 at age 22.

"Due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah's resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum," Houghton wrote.

"This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of remembrance and love for my daughter," she continued. "Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will. Aaliyah's life will shine no matter what."

It remains unclear what change to the cemetery Haughton is referring to.

Representatives for Aaliyah's estate did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comments.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaliyah Remembered by Family and Fans on What Would Have Been the Late Singer's 40th Birthday

In an interview earlier this month, Iandoli told Vanity Fair that she did reach out to "Back and Forth" singer's family to ask for permission to write the book, but that Aaliyah's estate was involved in a "strange legal situation."

"I have my suspicions about why they can't speak on certain things or what their concerns are about certain things, and I do delve into that in the book, and a lot of it involves some legal issues," she said. "So I did the due diligence of asking because that was the first line, like I wanted that for myself as a person who respected her family, but it didn't work out."

Meanwhile, Aaliyah's 1996 album One in a Million recently became available to stream on Spotify following a decades-long battle over her discography between her estate and her former manager and uncle, Barry Hankerson.

Aaliyah Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Hankerson's Blackground Records 2.0 announced a partnership earlier this month with Empire to release songs from Aaliyah's catalog, and her estate hit back with a scathing statement slamming "shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish."

"Since the early 2000s, only Aaliyah's first album Age Ain't Nothing But a Number has been available on streaming platforms because the right to distribute that record has been held by major record companies under contract with Aaliyah's record label, Blackground Records," Paul LiCalsi, an attorney for the estate, said in a previous statement to PEOPLE. "Other than that first album, virtually the entire remainder of her catalog, including many never released tracks, has been inexplicably withheld from the public by Blackground Records. Aaliyah's Estate has always been ready to share Aaliyah's musical legacy but has been met with contention and a gross lack of transparency."