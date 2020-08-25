Missy Elliott, Fans Remember Aaliyah 19 Years After Her Tragic Death: 'The World's Forever Muse'

Aaliyah's estate also shared that "communication has commenced" with record labels to make the late singer's music available on streaming platforms

Tributes have started to pour in celebrating Aaliyah's life and music on the 19th anniversary of her tragic death.

Using hashtags #Aaliyah19Years and #Aaliyah, artists and fans alike have shared their favorite songs, memories and photos of the Princess of R&B who died at age 22 in a plane crash. Aaliyah's name reached the No. 3 trend in the U.S. on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Your music has always been 10 STEPS AHEAD & Your sound is still FUTURISTIC," Missy Elliott tweeted. "Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE! Just know that you are still inspiring generations til this day. We love you."

The two collaborated on nine tracks off of Aaliyah's iconic sophomore album One in a Million, including hit singles "If Your Girl Only Knew" and "Hot Like Fire." The album went two times platinum.

"It's been too long and I'm lost without you," added film director Matthew Cherry, using lyrics from the singer's "Miss U."

"Aaliyah. Life path 34/7. Babygirl.," wrote rapper Yung Baby Tate on Twitter. "The world's forever muse. Timeless. We still miss you."

WWE star Zelina Vega also celebrated the star, sharing photos of her outfit in the Raw ring Monday night, honoring the late singer.

"I celebrate Aaliyah every day.. but my gear tonight was a very special dedication to her," she tweeted. "January 16, August 25 and every day, we rep #babygirl. Tonight I wanted to do it on @WWE #RAW."

On the same day of the anniversary, Aaliyah's estate shared a message to fans on Twitter announcing that they have started to communicate with record labels about making her music available on streaming platforms.

"We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah's music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future," the estate wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your continued love and support."

Fans reacted to the news with excitement as only her debut album Age Ain't Nothing but a Number is available on streaming platforms.

"ABOUT TIME," wrote one fan. "Baby girl's legacy shall remain intact."

"I'm so excited and we are all waiting for @AaliyahHaughton music to be available it's been far too long for us to not be able to stream it on all platforms," tweeted another. "Her music needs to be heard and continue to inspire generations to come. Her legacy is everything to us."

The five-time Grammy nominee died in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001, along with seven others as she returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas after shooting the music video for her song "Rock the Boat."