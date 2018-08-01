A-Rod Says J.Lo Relationship 'Would Have Never Happened' in Their Twenties

Are J.Rod about to make it official?

Photos of Jennifer Lopez wearing a huge ring on her wedding finger surfaced on the pop star’s Instagram in early July, but Alex Rodriguez denied rumors that the pair are ready to tie the knot during his appearance on the Today show Wednesday morning.

The legendary ballplayer admits they’re not yet engaged but adds, “We’re in our forties. We’re both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. We both have two kids. I think we’ve both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other — both the good and the challenges.”

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and family. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In an interview on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show earlier this week, Lopez, who recently turned 49, insisted that she’s not quite ready to take a repeat trip down the aisle (“I’m not engaged—no, no”). However, she did offer some insight into how they remain so happy.

“I think we’re both in a good place in our lives,” she says. “And I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong.”

Like Lopez, Rodriguez, 43, echoed the idea that learning from the past has contributed to their current relationship success.

“To be honest, if this happened when we were in our twenties, it would have never happened,” the former World Series Champ revealed on Today. “It was just too much craziness. I wasn’t mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way.”

J.Rod and family on vacation. Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

In April, Lopez, who has been dating the retired baseball player since March 2017, released the single “El Anillo,” which features lyrics that translate to “I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”

On Tuesday, it was announced that Lopez would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV VMAs. As a Video Vanguard recipient, she will follow in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

“Jennifer doesn’t normally get excited much…but this is one time where I saw her get choked up,” Rodriguez said on Today. “It was such an emotional [moment], such a great deal, to celebrate over 25 years of her career. And the fact that it’s named after Michael Jackson, someone who she idolizes, she’s super excited.”