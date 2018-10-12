Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Once Asked Jennifer Lopez for Her Autograph Before They Started Dating

Alex Rodriguez has always been a big Jennifer Lopez fan!

On Thursday, the former Yankee, 43, shared a throwback photo of J.Lo, 49, which she signed for him years before they even got together.

“#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player,” A-Rod captioned the shot adding, “#lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo.”

The “Dinero” singer later commented, “Omg!! Who found that!!???”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Rodriguez has gushed over his lady love on Instagram. In September, A-Rod posted a series of photos of his favorite memories he created with J.Lo from their trip to Italy in August.

In the post, the sportsman shows off several of his romantic boating adventures with the singer, as well as some sweet snaps of his two daughters, Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 13. Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme were also on the trip.

One of those candid photos features Lopez lovingly gazing at her boyfriend, while the pair casually sits on an outdoor couch. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, sporting all-white attire and dark aviator shades in the image, smiles off into the distance.