A Peek Into Cardi B's Life Before Fame — 'I've Believed In Myself'

Before lavish maternity shoots and Madison Square Garden, Cardi B was just like any other hopeful artist hoping to make their mark with the help of VFiles, a social media platform for fashionable and artistic youth: She was talented, dynamic and “incredulous” when crowds began showing up to her performances, VFiles founder Julie Anne Quay tells PEOPLE.

Quay remembers the humility and amazement of a young and blossoming Cardi B at the VFiles Runway Show in 2016 – shortly before the artist exploded onto the scene.

“Here I am. I’m playing at Times Square. A year ago, I was dancing down there. I’ve worked hard, I’ve believed in myself and I’m going to do it,” Quay recalls Cardi B saying in an interview years ago.

The rising star’s run-in with VFiles on her way up is a common tale among popular artists — from Rich the Kid to Brockhampton and Lil Yachty.

“We believe in these kids before they believe in themselves,” Quay says, adding that her mission is to “connect and empower global youth in the youth culture language” – meaning fashion, music and sports.

Lil Yachty used to come to the VFiles merchandise store — mixtape in hand and proper crush on a then-employee named Danielle. He asked to play his music in the store one day, and around 2,00 kids showed up. The event was so packed that police eventually shut-down it down, Quay says.

“There’s this little quote from him on the stage going ‘I didn’t think y’all were going to come,'” Quay recalls. “It’s so cute.”

The Australian businesswoman founded VFiles in 2012, after spending a long and established career working for companies like Steven Meisel and Condé Nast. While making her way in the fashion and music industries, she saw thousands of kids lining up to get into events — fresh-faced and well-dressed — who were frequently denied entry.

“I thought well, wouldn’t it be great if we could create something for all the kids in the line so they can connect and share ideas,” Quay says. “And where people in the party could connect with kids in line, see what they’re doing and through that, some of the kids who were in line could get out of the line — figuratively speaking.”

Hopeful models, photographers, hair designers, make-up artists, D.J.s and more can sign up with VFiles online, and through the platform, can find access to some of the biggest names in the industry. VFiles fashion designers have dressed Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and others, Quay said.

As for the founder herself, Quay would not be opposed if her two young-adult children — one a rising senior at Stanford University and the other a recent graduate from Harvard University — would take advantage of the VFiles community to score a date with someone like Kendall Jenner.

“I hope they do,” Quay said. “That would be a win.”