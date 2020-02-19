A-ha's 'Take on Me' Moves Past One Billion Streams on YouTube

A-ha’s ever popular 1985 music video for “Take on Me” just secured itself a spot in music history.

The classic video from the Norwegian trio officially passed the one billion views mark on YouTube on Monday.

Only four songs from the entire 20th century have reached this elusive mark — “November Rain” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — making “Take on Me” the fifth video from that time period to ever do so.

A-ha becomes the first European act to accomplish this achievement as well.

“Take On Me” was originally released back in 1984 but failed to make a lasting impression before it was relaunched the following year.

With its new and thrilling music video that blended animation and live action together, it became a smash hit on MTV, sending the single to No. 1 in 36 territories.

Speaking to Billboard in 2019, A-ha keyboardist Magne Furuholmen spoke about the video and its ability to remain popular throughout the years.

“Obviously the video is unique and it has some features that stand up and stand the test of time,” he shared. “It’s hand drawn which makes it what it is.”

He added, “The song also seems to resonate with people across time. It’s just very fortunate to have such a big song in our catalogue. We probably spent a few years talking it down, trying to get people to focus on new stuff we’re doing. At this point, certainly speaking for myself, I’m just surprised and proud that the song has done so well and still finds an audience.”

Pre-‘90s music videos have seen a steady increase in viewership over the years, but it is not uncommon for videos from today’s age to pass the one billion views mark.

In December 2012, “Gangnam Style” became the first video to ever reach one billion views and other music videos for songs such as “Despacito,” “Shape of You,” and “Uptown Funk” have made it into the billion views club more recently as well.

A-ha is set to kick off a tour in Australia Wednesday before trekking across the globe to play shows at various venues around the world through the end of 2020.

Tickets to see A-ha can be purchased here.