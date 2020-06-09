The poll of 2,000 Americans — conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with HARMAN International — found music and virtual concerts are allowing respondents to feel connected to one another during this time

81 Percent of Americans Say Music Has Helped Them Through Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Pandemic

Eighty-one percent of Americans say music has helped them cope during the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

It's helped so much, in fact, that those surveyed are listening to music an extra 38 minutes a day.

The poll of 2,000 Americans — conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with HARMAN International — found music and virtual concerts are allowing respondents to feel connected to one another during this time.

Fifty-eight percent of those studied said it is their go-to coping mechanism in any stressful situation.

People turn to music for a variety of reasons. Seventy-nine percent of those surveyed said it helps them be more productive, while nearly half said it helps them sleep better.

During these difficult times, 39 percent reveal they've created self-isolation playlists to help get them through.

As of Tuesday, 1,970,600 people in the United States have been infected with coronavirus. Among those, 110,900 people have died.