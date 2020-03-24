'80s Pop Star Tiffany Unveils Her 'I Think We're Alone Now' Coronavirus Challenge

Yes, ’80s teen star Tiffany knows that her biggest hit, “I Think We’re Alone Now,” has made it onto a lot of people’s quarantine playlists — and she’s okay with it.

“We’re all trying to get through this,” says the singer, who is holed up in a hotel in Hermosa Beach, California, when she’s not recording in an isolated studio. “And I know that it’s tough for everyone to be secluded. But it’s so important to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.”

To help her fans deal with the boredom of their quarantines, the singer, 48, has come up with the “I Think We’re Alone Now Challenge,” where people connect by sharing how they’re passing the time while sequestered. Tiffany encourages her followers and fans to reach out to her via social media with pictures and videos of themselves in quarantine.

“We’re all in this together,” Tiffany tells PEOPLE. “And we all need a way to occupy ourselves during this quarantine. So I figured it would be interesting to see what people are up to. How are they spending their time?”

“It’s interesting to see who people are quarantined with,” she continues. “Their loved ones, dogs, kids, parents. People are secluded in a lot of different places: houses, hotels, wherever. It’s good to share these experiences with others, to show that you may be alone, but you’re not alone. The whole point is about support and encouragement.”

For Tiffany, being secluded is a big change from last year’s wildly succcessful MixTape Tour, where she performed alongside New Kids on the Block and Debbie Gibson, as well as hip hop acts Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature.

“It was really nice,” Tiffany told PEOPLE at the time about her close friendship with Gibson. “We would go on each other’s buses and just talk, have a cup of tea like girlfriends. Talk, not just about music but our personal lives and fashion. It’s really nice to have her as one of my dearest friends.”

Tiffany, whose recent rerecording of “I Think We’re Alone Now” has passed two million views, tells PEOPLE that she hopes that the quarantine won’t last long. “Soon, everyone will get back to normal,” she says. “We’ll definitely get through this.”