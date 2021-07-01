Luke Hemmings will release his debut album, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, in August

5SOS' Luke Hemmings Announces First Solo Album: It 'Allowed me to Decipher the Last 10 Years'

Luke Hemmings announced Wednesday that his debut solo album will be released later this summer.

When Facing the Things We Turn Away From will make its debut in August, the 5 Seconds of Summer vocalist shared on Instagram. The album's first single, "Starting Line," was released Wednesday.

"I couldn't be prouder to introduce you to When Facing the Things We Turn Away From; a project that grew out of a year of enforced stillness," Hemmings wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I'm so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home."

"Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here," he continued.

Hemmings concluded his post by thanking his bandmates for their encouragement: "Thank you to my brothers in 5sos for your support and allowing me to pursue this project. Endless love to you."

Hemmings isn't the first 5SOS band member to debut a solo project. In October, drummer Ashton Irwin dropped his first solo album, Superbloom.

"It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I proudly announce that I am releasing my first solo record on Oct 23," Irwin wrote along with a photo of the album cover ahead of its release. "#Superbloom explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on."

"It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can't wait for you to hear it," he added.

In addition to their solo projects, Hemmings and Irwin both remain part of 5SOS — along with bassist Calum Hood and guitarist Michael Clifford. The group released their latest album, CALM, in March 2020.

"There was a freedom and confidence within ourselves to create a great album, and hopefully we did," Hood told PEOPLE last March. "Ashton was really pioneering that influence by bringing in a different side to our style of writing."