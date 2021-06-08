Hemmings and Deaton began dating in February 2018. "Can't wait for forever," wrote Deaton on Instagram

5SOS' Luke Hemmings Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sierra Deaton: 'I Can't Imagine My Life Without You'

Starting the summer with lots of love!

On Tuesday, 5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings shared that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sierra Deaton earlier this year as he shared photos of the special moment on Instagram.

"With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year," the guitarist, 24, wrote. "I love you Thao and I can't imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton."

In one photo posted, Hemmings can be seen putting the large diamond ring on her finger as the two smile and look into each other's eyes. In another, the couple shares a kiss in front of a mountainous backdrop.

Deaton - who Hemmings started dating in February 2018 - shared a sweet message of her own with a carousel of photoS.

"It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can't wait for forever 🤍 @lukehemmings," the 30-year-old wrote.

Deaton is a musician herself and competed on the third and final season of X-Factor US when she was in the duo Alex & Sierra alongside ex-boyfriend Alex Kinsey. Deaton later released music under stage name Essy and has provided background vocals for the band.

Earlier this month, Hemmings shared a sweet Pride Month post for Deaton who is bisexual.

"There is still so much work to be done but wanted to wish everyone a happy pride," Hemmings wrote on his Instagram Story. "Especially to my beautiful bisexual biracial angel."

Last year, Hemmings revealed that he wrote 5SOS' track "Not In the Same Way" about his girlfriend.