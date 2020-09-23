5SOS' Ashton Irwin Announces First-Ever Solo Project: 'I'm Ridiculously Excited to Share This'

"It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it," he wrote on Twitter. "I can’t wait for you to hear it"

Ashton Irwin is dropping his first solo album — but don't worry 5SOS fans, he's still in the group!

The 5 Seconds of Summer drummer, 26, announced on social media Wednesday that he'll be releasing his solo debut album Superbloom next month and its first single "Skinny Skinny" tonight. He's the first group member to drop a solo project.

"It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I proudly announce that I am releasing my first solo record on Oct 23," he wrote along with a photo of the album cover. "#Superbloom explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on."

The drummer — who plays alongside vocalist Luke Hemmings, bassist Calum Hood and guitarist Michael Clifford in 5SOS — added that he was "ridiculously excited" to share the new record.

"It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it," he wrote. "I can’t wait for you to hear it."

Announcing the album's first single "Skinny Skinny," he added, "We must fight against a common darkness that shadows our ability to live truthfully, to live without self doubt, and without self destruction and love ourselves for what we are."

Irwin explained that the track tackles issues of body image, something he "never confronted in a creative form."

"When writing this song I thought of myself and many other young peoples’ struggles with body image, particularly body dysmorphia," he added. "It’s something I’ve never confronted in a creative form & I’m feeling strong in saying “Skinny Skinny” goes directly to that painful place in my mind."

Just minutes after, Irwin's name and hashtag #Superbloom began to trend on Twitter. Irwin's album announcement comes just a few months after the group released their album CALM in March.

“There was a freedom and confidence within ourselves to create a great album, and hopefully we did,” he told PEOPLE, before adding, "Ashton was really pioneering that influence by bringing in a different side to our style of writing."