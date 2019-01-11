50 Cent Scores Legal Victory in VH1 Reality Star Teairra Mari's Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Him

50 Cent’s legal battle with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality Teairra Marí — who sued him for revenge porn after he shared a sex tape leaked by her ex-boyfriend — has come to a conclusion.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, a Los Angeles judge dismissed all claims made against the “In Da Club” rapper and ordered the reality star to pay him more than $30,000 to cover a portion of his legal fees, which The Blast reported totaled $161,660.15.

Marí, 31, and her attorney — the famed Lisa Bloom — spoke out at a press conference on May 17 to announce their intention to file lawsuits against Marí’s ex, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, and 50 Cent, 43, for posting a “sex tape and an obscene photo” of her to social media as a form of revenge porn intended “clearly to humiliate” her.

The incident reportedly began earlier in May when Marí broke up with Abdul-Ahad after coming to believe that he was cheating on her. She claimed that Abdul-Ahad posted the explicit images in retaliation for the split.

“He had my Instagram password, so he posted them on my Instagram to make me look terrible,” Marí said at the conference. “Of course, I was horrified.”

Teairra Mari Frederick M. Brown/Getty

She went on to say that 50 Cent, a friend of Abdul-Ahad, had posted one of the offending images to his own Instagram page, which currently has over 21 million followers. The image was ultimately removed from the social media platform, but according to Marí the damage had already been done.

“Even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him,” she said of 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson.

On May 9, 50 Cent claimed that he was planning to quit the photo-sharing platform over what he saw as censorship. “I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter,” he captioned an image of himself brandishing what appeared to be a glass of rosé. “They take s— down off my page without notifying me. #censorthesenuts”

Marí continued to outline her case at the press conference in May, as well as her reasons for taking a public stand.