50 Cent Weighs in on Nick Cannon and Eminem Feud After New Diss Track

50 Cent is entering the fray in the newly reignited feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem.

After Cannon, 39, released a diss track about Eminem (né Marshall Mathers III) on Monday, the “Candy Shop” rapper shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with [Eminem],” 50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson III) wrote on Instagram. “He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf—er come close to beating him man. 😠 hey Nick that s— was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

50 Cent, 44, posted the caption underneath a photo of Eminem with a quote that read: “Believe in restoring the game. Even if it means destroying all the players.”

Cannon responded to 50 Cent’s Instagram by posting a photo of Samuel L. Jackson on his own account, captioning the meme with a laughing-crying emoji and tagging the rapper.

On Monday, Cannon unleashed his wrath on Eminem in a new diss record titled “The Invitation,” which is filled with explosive claims about the rapper’s personal life. The track came after the Detroit rapper, 47, called the radio host’s ex-wife Mariah Carey a “nut job” in his latest track with Fat Joe.

“Told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation,” Cannon raps in the track, later alleging that Eminem does “crack.”

“The white boy he f— with crack/ Pills and smack, sh—, and he ’bout to relapse.”

Cannon then criticizes Eminem as a father, rapping, “Call Kim, somebody get Hailie,” in reference to Eminem’s ex. “And that other kid you raisin’, that ain’t even your baby,” Cannon raps.

“Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/ We goin’ back to back ’til you respond on family,” Cannon continues. “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago,” he says of Carey, 49. “You’re still cryin’ about it, now who really the h—?”

Cannon even alleges that he was behind Fat Joe’s decision to have Eminem on “Lord Above.”

“I called Joe to set you up and you fell for the ob,” Cannon raps. “Slim won’t show for the video, ’cause he terrified of my squad/ I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c—.”

Eminem was quick to refute Cannon’s claims, firing back with a series of tweets hours after the song’s release.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my d—. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f—,” Eminem wrote.

Cannon then responded to Eminem’s tweets on Instagram, sharing a video of him on the set of his MTV comedy battle show Wild ‘N Out saying, “Marshall come out and play.”

“@Eminem I see your handlers let you use the internet today Marshall! @mtvwildnout We waiting,” Cannon wrote in the caption.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped — that p— got him neutered,” Eminem raps on his new track. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit/ You not gonna do s—/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

The two men’s feud dates back to when Eminem and Carey allegedly dated in 2001, though Carey has denied the relationship rumors.

In 2009, shortly after she and Cannon got married in 2008 (the couple share 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe but split in 2016), Eminem came after the newlyweds in “Bagpipes from Baghdad.”

Carey responded with “Obsessed,” even dressing up like the rapper for the music video, while Cannon wrote to Eminem in an entry on his personal blog. Eminem fired back with “The Warning,” in which he detailed his and Carey’s alleged intimate relationship and threatened to release incriminating voicemails.