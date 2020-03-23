Rapper 50 Cent Urges Spring Breakers to 'Go Home' amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'It's Not Safe'

50 Cent is practicing social distancing while he’s “patiently waiting” for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to subside.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the rapper — born Curtis Jackson — shared how he’s been spending his time in self-isolation amid the pandemic, and urged people to heed the recommendations of health officials seriously.

“This is day five, right here. I feel there are no safer options out here,” he told the outlet. “There’s not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I’ll go to a track and I’ll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that.”

“But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home and they’re going to get fat. They’ll get fat,” he added, encouraging people to maintain some physical activity while waiting out the outbreak.

The “21 Questions” rapper then spoke out against everyone who has yet to take the virus seriously, as reports last week circulated of people flooding Florida beaches for spring break despite health officials asking the public to avoid social gatherings.

Image zoom 50 Cent Noel Vasquez/Getty

“People don’t hear alarms, they only see fires. A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they’re only thinking about, ‘It’s spring break. It’s my time to have fun,’ instead of considering what’s really going on right now,” he said.

“Go home so you can have another spring break at some point!” 50 Cent continued. “Do you want this to be your last spring break?! What the f—, bro? It’s not safe, I don’t understand.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist then also urged people in New York, one of the hardest-hit states in the United States, to stay home.

“But some people in New York City? These people will not stop. When they said [the city] doesn’t sleep, it doesn’t sleep,” he said. “Really, they’re not going to stop. They’re going to be outside. Go in the house and chill out, man!”

The artist also shared the best piece of advice he’s ever received, which was given to him by The 48 Laws of Power author Robert Greene.

Image zoom 50 Cent Gisela Schober/Getty

“If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re stupid. The first thing you know is you don’t know everything,” he said was the advice. “Even when you start to feel like you have it under control, there’s always going to be new information and new things that pop out, adjustments for you to make.”

As of Monday morning, there have been at least 33,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 428 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. New York state makes up nearly half of those cases with 15,168 people confirmed to have the virus. The state has also seen 122 deaths.

Coastal cities across Florida have since closed their restaurants, bars and beaches to stop spring breakers from perpetuating the spread of the virus in the sunshine state.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.