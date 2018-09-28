50 Cent Tells His Son's Mother to 'Get a F—ing Job' After She Signed Up for Reality Show

50 Cent isn’t playing games with Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of his younger son.

After The Hip-Hop Socialite reported that Tompkins is allegedly collaborating with rapper Nas‘s ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan on a reality show — “It will be filmed in New York and Los Angeles… It’s a show based on urban women in business empowering one another,” Bryan said — 50 Cent, 43, told Tompkins that she’s not suited for television.

“Get a f—ing job,” the “In Da Club” artist wrote in a since-deleted Instagram posted earlier this week. “I own your life rights reality TV is a no go. l don’t know what to tell you, oh go shake your new fake ass over at club Angels,” he added.

But Tompkins clapped back in an interview with TMZ published on Friday. “He doesn’t have the power that he claims he has,” she said, smiling. “He’s just mad because I don’t want to be with him, and he knows that I’m the only one that was there from the beginning that can expose who he really is. He’s scared, he’s frightened.”

Tompkins also explained that she has a book deal with the Power star, but that she didn’t sign anything preventing her from doing reality television. “He can’t stop me from doing anything. That’s a lie, that’s a bold-faced lie,” she continued.

The mother of two then shared that she’s looking for attorneys to fight 50 Cent on his “defamation” of her “character… It’s so sad that someone that you have a child with puts so much negative energy into trying to destroy you, which I never did. All I did was leave the relationship… You’re not going to bully me,” she said.

50 Cent and Tompkins dated for several years in the ’90s and welcomed their son together, Marquis, in 1997. The couple had an extended custody battle over the child and didn’t reach an official arrangement until October 2008.

Earlier that same year, the Long Island home Tompkins and her son were living in, which was owned by the rapper, burned down. Investigators on the scene called the incident “suspicious.” Tompkins filed suit against 50 Cent earlier in the year, alleging that he promised her the house – valued at $2.4 million – more than a decade before. Following the fire, 50 Cent in turn sued Tompkins for making defamatory statement, including that he tried to kill her by setting the fire.