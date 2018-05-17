50 Cent to Face Revenge Porn Lawsuit Leveled by VH1 Reality Star Teairra Mari

50 Cent is facing legal repercussions for sharing a sex tape of Teairra Marí that had been leaked by the VH1 reality star’s former boyfriend.

Flanked by famed attorney Lisa Bloom, Marí spoke out at a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday to announce her intention to file lawsuits against her ex, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, and the 42-year-old rapper for posting a “sex tape and an obscene photo” of her to social media as a form of revenge porn intended “clearly to humiliate” her.

The incident reportedly began last week when the Love & Hip Hop personality, 30, broke up with Abdul-Ahad after coming to believe that he was cheating on her. She claims that Abdul-Ahad posted the explicit images in retaliation for the split.

“He had my Instagram password, so he posted them on my Instagram to make me look terrible,” she said at the conference. “Of course, I was horrified.”

She went on to say that 50 Cent, a friend of Abdul-Ahad, had posted one of the offending images to his own Instagram page, which has over 18 million followers. The image was ultimately removed from the social media platform, but according to Marí the damage had already been done.

“Even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him,” she said of the hip-hop mogul, born Curtis Jackson.

On May 9, the “In Da Club” star claimed that he was planning to quit the photo-sharing platform over what he saw as censorship. “I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter,” he captioned an image of himself brandishing what appeared to be a glass of rosé. “They take s— down off my page without notifying me. #censorthesenuts”

At present, his Instagram account remains active.

Marí continued to outline her case at the press conference on Thursday, as well as her reasons for taking a public stand.

“I stand here in the pursuit of justice, not just for myself but for any other woman who has been exploited by a man, who has felt the pain of having her most intimate moments unjustly and illegally exposed to the public.”

Bloom, who represents high-profile clients including Blac Chyna and Kathy Griffin, revealed that she planned to file both a police report and also a lawsuit against both Abdul-Ahad and the rapper that same day.

I am proud to represent singer and reality star, Teairra Mari in her revenge porn case against rappers Akbar Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent. Here is the announcement of our press conference tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PpghI9QHiG — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 16, 2018

“Apparently, 50 Cent’s misogyny and ego is so inflated that he still needs to be schooled that the law applies to him, just like everyone else,” she added at the press conference.

In response to the controversy, the rapper, 42, has been posting a series of joke images to his Instagram.

Wednesday night, after Bloom tweeted that she was representing Marí, 50 Cent posted a photo of himself laughing with Bloom’s mother, courtroom legend Gloria Allred.

“Oh Lisa stop, 🤨don’t make me tell your mom. LOL,” he captioned the photo, which he pointedly credited to “GloriaAllred.com.”

In the wake of the press conference, he shared an additional post facetiously adding that he had been “pulled into a reality show’s story line.”