50 Cent's Son Marquise Posts Ostentatious Photos to 'Get a Rise' Out of His Rapper Dad: Source

50 Cent has more than “Just a Lil Bit” of drama with his estranged son Marquise Jackson, but a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE that the rapper isn’t the only one at fault for their rocky relationship.

The pair’s ongoing feud was brought back into the spotlight recently after the rapper, 43, posted a comment last Thursday saying he “wouldn’t have a bad day” if his son got hit by a bus on an Instagram photo of Marquise, 21, hanging out with the son of Fiddy’s longtime rival, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

Criminal investigators previously alleged McGriff was involved in a plot to kill 50 Cent which culminated in the rapper’s May 2000 shooting, a search warrant unsealed in 2005 revealed, according to CBS News. McGriff is currently serving a life sentence on unrelated charges.

“[Marquise] does this kind of stuff to get a rise out of him,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Any time 50 is having a problem with anyone on social media, his son will seek out that person and then make it a point to post it.”

A rep for Marquise didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The photo was first posted on Instagram by McGriff’s son, Kyle, but was later reshared by a fan account, where 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) made the controversial comment about Marquise and his rival’s son: “if both these little n— got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day,” he wrote.

“People started commenting on the photo, tagging 50 and saying it was disrespectful,” the source explains of 50’s response.

On Friday, 50 Cent elaborated on the situation with his son by writing in a tweet, “I have zero ill will towards anyone living on this Earth. The people Shanquois [sic] son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me. I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had.”

50 Cent and Marquise Jackson Jemal Countess/WireImage

Though the source says 50 Cent supported Marquise until he became turned 18, he has been “estranged from his son for many years.” This is due, in part, to his reportedly nasty split from Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins.

The couple dated for several years in the ’90s and welcomed Marquise together in 1997. The couple had an extended custody battle over the child and didn’t reach an official arrangement until October 2008.

During the custody fight, the rapper admitted in an interview with MTV.com that having limited contact with Marquise, who was 11 at the time, was “the toughest, because he’s my motivation.”

He added: “My relationship with my son is changing because he and his mom aren’t friends anymore. There’s different channels I have to go through. He has lawyers appointed to him through the court. So I have to talk to his lawyer to get things situated for me to actually get him.”

Most recently, 50 Cent and Tompkins have been feuding over the comment he made about how he “wouldn’t have a bad day” if his son got hit by a bus. She posted to her Instagram Story the text, “A n— with money don’t mean s— Ronald McDonald rich as f— ….. but he still a clown,” as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

Soon after, 50 Cent allegedly screengrabbed the message and posted it in a since-deleted Instagram with the caption: “Alexa play bitter old bitch by lil baby ☕🐸LOL.”

50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins Todd DeChalus/REX/Shutterstock; Shaniqua Tompkins

As captured by the Shade Room, Tompkins posted a rebuttal to her Instagram Story, writing, “I find it humorous that a not so gangster rapper will go so hard and be so diligent at going at his child and his child’s mother, but won’t keep that same energy for the n— who put that hot lead up in his ass.. Alexa play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent.”

Though the rapper has attempted to mend his strained relationship with Marquise several times, his son has said the constant drama with Tompkins pushed him away.

“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in an interview last year. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened.”

“For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero,” he continued. “He’s on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who’s Superman, more or less.”

“But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people,” Marquise added. “That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”

Marquise and 50 Cent may not have spoken recently, but he’s certainly gotten his father’s attention. The source close to the situation points out that the photo of Marquise with McGriff isn’t the first time he has posed with someone his dad is publicly feuding with, noting a similar situation occurred in July with Fiddy’s former friend Floyd Mayweather.

50 Cent used to be tight with the famous fighter (they appeared on the cover of XXL together in 2011), but it all went south when they went in together on a business venture, TMT The Money Team Promotions.

While Mayweather did time in prison for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, 50 Cent put up millions for the promotional agency — but following his release, he reportedly refused to match 50 Cent’s contributions. 50 Cent was less than pleased, loudly shouting about the high sums Mayweather spent on fast cars and gold chains. The boxer responded on Twitter by calling 50 “a male boxing groupie…hold my belts because your album sales have declined.”

Though they later claimed the war of words was a publicity stunt, the sentiments became increasingly vitriolic in the years to come and sparked back up in the spring of 2018 after Mayweather reportedly booked Teairra Mari — who was suing 50 Cent for revenge porn — to perform at his strip club.

Then on July 21, Mayweather took a hit at 50 Cent on Instagram by writing, “Hoes will come and go, but bloodline is forever! You want to address the world, but forget to address your first born. Don’t worry Marquise, Uncle Floyd still got you!”

Days later, 50 Cent posted a black-and-white photo of Mayweather next to the logo for his Starz drama Power to Twitter and joked that he was going to bring the boxer on the show, but he would have too much trouble reading the script.

“I was gonna bring Floyd but nobody had time to help him memorize the scripts. LOL get the strap,” he wrote.

A few hours after 50 Cent posted the photo, Marquise uploaded a screenshot of himself FaceTiming with Mayweather to Instagram with the caption, “How my Uncle look my age?”