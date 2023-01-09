50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down a Joint 2022 World Cup Performance That Would've Made Them $9 Million

"I would've taken one [million] and then the other eight [million] would have been for him," recalled 50 Cent in a recent interview

Published on January 9, 2023
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Turned Down $9 Million for 2022 Qatar World Cup Performance
50 Cent and Eminem. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

50 Cent lost out on a big check — because his buddy Eminem wasn't interested in a joint performance at the 2022 World Cup.

In a new interview with Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood show, the 47-year-old "I Get Money" rapper said he and Slim Shady were offered a total of $9 million to perform at the Qatar-hosted sporting event, but the 50-year-old "Without Me" performer didn't want to do it.

"Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million," said 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, recalling his appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. "I would've taken one [million] and then the other eight [million] would have been for him."

He then had a conversation with Eminem's team about the idea. "They're like, 'He's not gonna do it,'" recalled 50 Cent. "If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world."

Kendrick Lamar Snoop Eminem Mary J Blige Dr. Dre
Kendrick Lamar; Snoop Dogg; Eminem; Mary J. Blige; Dr. Dre. Getty(5)

It's unclear why the "Love the Way You Lie" rapper wasn't up for the performance. However, Qatar faced a lot of controversy around the World Cup for its systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers helping to construct the stadiums where the games were held, per The Guardian.

In November, David Beckham was criticized for signing on as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup by fans as well as U.K. comedian Joe Lycett, who identifies as queer.

In a viral video posted to Twitter at the time, Lycett offered to donate £10,000 to charities supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, he said that if Beckham went forward with the partnership, he'd shred the money — which he seemingly showed off in the video — during a live stream. (Eventually, he shredded fake money on-camera and donated the actual cash to charity.)

The FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy is pictured prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Following a series of rumors that Dua Lipa would perform at the 2022 year's World Cup, the "Levitating" musician took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to set the record straight.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform," wrote Lipa, 27. "I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

In an interview with CNN, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said the 2022 World Cup was set to "be an inclusive, safe tournament" and noted that "everyone is welcome, regardless of race, background, religion, gender, orientation or nationality."

Performers at the 2022 Qatar World Cup included Jung Kook of BTS, Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin.

