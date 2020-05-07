50 Cent Opens Up About His Relationship with Jamira Haines (They Make Vision Boards!)

50 Cent and Jamira Haines stepped out for the first time publicly at the season 6 premiere of Power in August 2019

Even P.I.M.P.s make vision boards.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson — whose new book Hustle Harder, Hustler Smarter is out now — says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, that he and his girlfriend, Jamira Haines (also known as Cuban Link), have adopted collage-making as a tool to better their relationship.

"For 30 days, I [told her], 'Send me a picture of something you want,'" Jackson says. "Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don’t match up. It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it's so early."

Though it's unclear when the couple first started dating, they stepped out for the first time publicly at the season 6 premiere of Jackson's Power in New York City in August 2019. When describing Haines, a 24-year-old law student and fitness trainer, Jackson, 44, calls her "cool" and says she "has her own ideas and her own direction."

For Jackson, vision boards have been vital not only in his romantic relationships but also in his business decisions. The key behind some of his most successful projects, Jackson says, has been "simplicity."

"When I'm saying, 'Go shorty, it's your birthday' [in 2013's 'In da Club'] that's not rocket science," he says. "Every day it's someone's birthday."

When it comes to his television projects, Jackson — who has a multi-series deal with Starz — says "your first idea is never the right idea."

"I would say it's, at a minimum, 12 people's great idea that made one successful project," he says.

Another lesson about life and business that Jackson describes in his new book was taught to him by longtime friend and fellow rapper Eminem, who showed him that "a check is never more important than an experience you value" after turning down an offer to go on tour to spend time with his daughter Hailie.

"He was conscious that he wanted to slow down because he actually wanted to be home," Jackson says. "Em is the biggest rap artist, period. There is nobody that sold more than him, still. I was pitching the only idea that would be attractive enough for him not to slow down, saying, 'Me, you, Dre and Snoop [on tour], you want to go?'And he's like, 'Nah.'"

As for his take on the current state of hip-hop and the latest female rappers emerging, Jackson says, "it's great."

"What they’re doing— Cardi B, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion — all falls into what Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and Eve were doing," he says. "I expect there will be more female artists getting into what Lauryn Hill was doing. An artist like Lauryn, she’s just going to be the way she is — and she ain’t going to go messing with her butt."

