50 Cent Reacts to Carole Baskin's 'In Da Club' Video with Her Husband: 'It Was Magic'

50 Cent is weighing in on Carole and Howard Baskin's recent cover of the rapper's hit song, "In Da Club."

The Tiger King star went viral this week for filming a cringeworthy clip of her and her husband rapping along to "In Da Club" for a birthday video on Cameo, a site in which people can pay for personalized clips.

In the short clip — which Baskin charged $299 to film — the animal activist is wearing her traditional flower crown while her husband sports a party hat for the themed video.

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It's Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin at Big Cat Rescue. We are here with the crib mates to wish Charlotte a happy birthday," she said as the two began to sing the 2003 track.

As the couple keeps rapping, Howard pulls out a nearly empty bottle of Bacardi and pretends to chug while singing, "we gon' sip Bacardi like it's your birthday."

On Thursday, 50 Cent took notice of the clip and reposted the video on his Instagram, writing, "This song wasn't music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody's birthday."

He continued, "But the s— it did to Murder inc Lol😆😆😆 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," referring to past beef that the rapper had with Murder Inc. cofounder Ja Rule.

Many of the artist's followers commented on the video, sharing their own reactions after watching the Baskin's rap the explicit song.

Actor Mike Dopud replied, "😳 I have no words....."

Jamie Foxx added, "hilarious and legendary all at the same time!!" while Nia Long admitted, "She scares me."

The clip comes one month after Carole was granted ownership of the zoo formerly operated by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as the center of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, "Joe Exotic."

The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, has been under the control of Jeff Lowe in recent years, but is now being handed over to Carole — the very woman whom Joe was convicted of plotting to kill.

Carole and her Big Cat Rescue corporation have been given control of the Oklahoma zoo property by a judge who found that the property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother years ago, Fox 25 reported last month.