'I'm Sorry Fofty': All About the Short-Lived Feud Between 50 Cent, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

50 Cent launched into a feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent over the weekend, one that escalated when the rapper threatened Kent’s fiancé Russell Emmett with physical violence should the producer/poker player not pay him back the remaining balance on an alleged $1 million loan by Monday, April 29.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” 50 appeared to write Emmett, in screen grabs of a text message exchange between the two. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherf—er.”

The “In Da Club” rapper, 43, then shared a series of memes mocking Emmett and Kent, all while counting down to the debt’s due date. “Money Monday right around the corner,” he wrote. “I’m going to bed early.”

Reps for Kent and Emmett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday, but things started to go sour for the former friends on Friday when 50 Cent shared a since-deleted vintage Vanderpump Rules clip to Instagram of Kent, 28, explaining how she had met Emmett, 48, during the casting for a movie he was producing.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Manny Carabel/Getty

“I met him through The Row. Rand saw me and sent his assistant up to ask me If I was an actress. I told him to go to my Instagram account. The next day, I get a phone call that says you have an audition!” Kent recalled to pal Stassi Schroeder in the episode. “I had auditioned for it and we went out, me and him and, like, two of my friends. I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable.”

“He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts,” Kent added in the episode. “The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ “

Kent would go on to start in The Row, something that caused 50 Cent to later liken Emmett to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. “Ten seconds left in the fourth quarter hoe’s are winning,” 50 Cent commented on the clip. “Do you want a range rover? Yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d—. LOL smh.”

Image zoom Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Rich Fury/Getty

That didn’t sit too well with Kent. She quickly jumped into 50 Cent’s comments, questioning the rapper’s masculinity.

“I’m disgusted,” she wrote, in a since-deleted comment shared by 50 Cent. “We’ve sat up at dinners solo with you, you showing mad love, while begging Rand to put one of your new talentless bitches in a film, and this is how you come for me? On the gram?”

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica, Queens and she’s up in here watching Bravo,” Kent continued in another since-deleted comment captured by Comments by Celebs, using a feminine pronoun for the New York rapper. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

Later, Kent claimed in an Instagram Stories video shared by fans online that 50 Cent was trying to “diminish the validity of the #MeToo movement” by mocking her.

“That I will not stand for,” she said. “If you have been affected by a man like 50, do not be quiet. We’re not going to be silenced. I have your back. And we need to let these f—ers know that they are not safe. Because once they think they’ve silenced us, we are all f—ed.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent went off. He next posted screenshots of alleged texts between himself and Emmett, demanding the producer repay the money, which 50 Cent said Emmett borrowed six years prior.

Emmett, for his part, appeared to be upset about it all. He apologized multiple times, claiming that he was “not doing well” and that the stress of their public feud was causing chest pains.

“I’m sorry fofty,” Emmett allegedly wrote, misspelling 50 Cent’s name. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”

His pleas fell on deaf ears. “F— you Randall,” 50 Cent wrote on Saturday, continuing to go in on Emmett even after the producer allegedly paid him $250,000 towards the loan. “I want all my money Monday, f— that. If he ain’t got it, he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY. The friend s— is overrated.”

Image zoom Randall Emmett and 50 Cent Jeff Vespa/WireImage

50 Cent even mocked Emmett’s alleged health scare, claiming he was faking his heart condition even after sharing a since-deleted photo of Emmett at the hospital getting his heart checked out.

“You’re not going to die before Monday,” 50 Cent wrote.”Go ahead knock yourself out LOL.”

He then shared a series of since-deleted memes, threatening Emmett with the Monday deadline.

Perhaps having the last laugh, the G Unit rapper made “I’m sorry FOFTY” T-shirts — capitalizing on both Emmett’s apology and his misspelling.

According to The Blast, he sold 10,000 shirts Sunday alone.

All of this has made 50 Cent someone whose good side Bravo superfan Chrissy Teigen wanted to remain on. “I never want 50 Cent to be mad at me,” she tweeted. “Please love me, fofty.” In a comment captured by Comments by Celebs, the rapper was quick to respond, writing, “I love you Chrissy & John, these people just keep trying me.”

In the end the feud was short-lived, coming to a close on Monday afternoon.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson AKA Fofty has confirmed that the 1 million dollars debt owed has been paid in full,” a rep for 50 Cent told PEOPLE in a statement.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 shared another text exchange with Emmett confirming the rapper “just got the wire.” He captioned the post, “I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys.”