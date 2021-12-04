50 Cent Apologizes to Madonna After Mocking Her Photos: 'I Don't Benefit from This'

50 Cent apologized to Madonna on Twitter after he made fun of the pictures she posted of herself in lingerie on Instagram

50 Cent is saying he's sorry.

The "Candy Shop" rapper, 46, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize to Madonna after he mocked the collection of lingerie photos she posted to Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03," he began.

"Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don't benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology," he added, referencing his comparison of one of Madonna's photos to a picture of the Wicked Witch of the East's legs under Dorothy's house in The Wizard of Oz.

His apology comes after Madonna, 63, publicly called out the Grammy Award-winning artist on her Instagram Story for poking fun at her provocative photo shoot — particularly, a picture of the "Like A Virgin" singer posing with half of her body under a bed with her butt and legs showing. In the picture, Madonna is wearing nothing but fishnet stockings, black Louboutin platform heels, and a black thong.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," she captioned an almost two decade-old picture of the pair. "Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."

"You'r [sic] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age," the "Material Girl" singer added.

In a post of his own, which has since been deleted, the Power actor wrote, "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do 'Like A Virgin' at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old ass up."

Madonna had originally posted the photos to the social media platform earlier in November; however, Instagram took them down after they determined it violated their nudity policy because part of the singer's nipple was allegedly exposed.

Madonna reposted the pictures on Nov. 25, adding emojis to cover the body part in question, penning a lengthy caption about censorship and sexualizing women's bodies.