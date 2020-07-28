50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Sharing Insensitive Meme of Shooting Incident

"I wouldn't have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry," 50 Cent said

50 Cent is apologizing to Megan The Stallion for sharing an insensitive meme that mocked the singer who was injured in a shooting earlier this month.

On Monday, the "In Da Club" rapper said he was sorry in an Instagram post, explaining that he didn't know Megan was "really hurt" before he reposted a meme that made light of the shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Megan recently revealed that she was shot in both of her feet a few weeks ago in what was "the worst experience of [her] life.” On July 12, the rapper was in the car with rapper Tory Lanez, who was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, TMZ reported.

In his apology post, 50 Cent shared a clip of Megan's emotional Instagram Live from Monday, in which she recounted the harrowing incident.

"Damn I didn't think this s—t was real, 🤦‍♂️" the rapper, 45, wrote in the caption. "It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology."

Image zoom 50 Cent; Megan Thee Stallion Brad Barket/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The artist confessed to posting "a meme that was floating around" and shared that he was unaware of the actual situation.

"I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️," he said.

According to the Daily Mail, the since-deleted meme featured an image of Megan running away from a car with Lanez driving, while another meme showed Lanez holding a gun.

During Megan's Instagram Live this week, the rapper, 25, shared that she underwent surgery for the injuries in her feet.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Hill/WireImage

"I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s— taken out, to get the bullets taken out," she began, tearing up. "I had to get surgery. It was super scary."

"It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny," she continued. "It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do s—."

After composing herself, Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, hit back at some of the online trolls who have been "cracking jokes" about the shooting, saying, "I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that wasn't their motherf------ business."

"What if your motherf------ sister got shot? What if you What if your motherf------ girlfriend got shot? What if you motherf------ best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then?" she asked. "It's just a respect thing. Shut the f— up when s— don't have nothing to do with you."

The singer first spoke about the shooting in an Instagram post on July 15, writing at the time that there had been "inaccurate" reports about the incident and she'd like to "set the record straight."

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote at the time. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."