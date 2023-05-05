50 Cent Announces the Final Lap Tour: 'You've Waited Long Enough'

The tour will kick off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and celebrates the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin'

By
Published on May 5, 2023 02:40 PM
50 Cent
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Get ready to feel like you're back "In Da Club" because 50 Cent is going on tour!

Earlier this week, the "Candy Shop" rapper, 47, announced that he will embark on a global tour to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

The Final Lap Tour will kick off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and the European leg will kick off on September 28 in Amsterdam. Additional dates will be announced for Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

"You've waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN' – 20 YEARS LATER," he wrote on Instagram Thursday, in part.

Get excited, 50 Cent fans! The rapper is set to perform his fan-favorite hits along with tracks that haven't been performed live in decades. The tour will also hit that sweet hip-hop nostalgia with featured guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Fans can register for a verified fan presale now through Sunday. Those who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale on May 10. Limited tickets will be sold during a general sale starting May 12 on Ticketmaster.com.

50 cent, busta rhymes and Jeremih
50 Cent, Busat Rhymes, Jeremih. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty, Shannon Finney/Getty, Jerritt Clark/Getty

Earlier this year, the "21 Questions" rapper revealed that he is turning the 2002 film 8 Mile — which is a semi-autobiographical take on Eminem's life — into a TV show during an appearance on the BigBoyTV.

"I'm gonna bring his 8 Mile to television," he revealed, adding that Eminem, 50, is on board to assist with the show's production.

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," the rapper said after being asked about the show. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

According to the rapper, the project will provide a "backstory" to the film and show Eminem's younger years. He also expressed a desire for the show to share Eminem's story with a new audience.

Meanwhile, the rapper made a surprise appearance during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

