50 Cent Says He's a 'Better Specimen of a Man' as T.I. Challenges Him to Verzuz Rap Battle

Hate it or love it, 50 Cent and T.I. can't stop their back-and-forth social media feud.

On Thursday night, 39-year-old T.I. (né Clifford Harris Jr.), reignited his feud with 45-year-old 50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson III) by challenging him to a rap battle as part of the popular Instagram Live series Verzuz.

T.I. wrote on Instagram, tagging the "scary" 50 Cent, that the "In Da Club" rapper needs to "PICK A DATE" to face off. 50 Cent responded in his own Instagram post, poking fun at the "Live Your Life" rapper's facial hair in the dapper photo he shared in the initial post.

"Bro ya beard is not quite connecting like your music. ... you just make sure you're at work on time," he wrote.

The stars jabbed each other about past album sales, before the Power producer proclaimed in a subsequent post that he is certain that T.I. "will never understand how much better i am than you are ... i'm just a better specimen of a man than you punk."

"I'm DYYYIIINNNN yo🤣🤣🤣Dis n---- @50cent slow af...😂😂😂he actually think he got a shot wit that one & 1/2 albums he got😂😂😂 U washed my boi. Now cmon & PULL YO YOUNG BABOON FACE ASS ON UP & GET SERVED CURTIS‼️ @verzuztv 🗣 #BringMeTheBully😈 ," the "Bring Em Out" rapper wrote in another Instagram post, alongside a picture of himself laughing.

Keeping the social media tit-for-tat going, 50 Cent wrote on Friday morning that "My run permanently damaged the culture, 😆 Get Rich or Die Expeditiously, Nah Bra were is my exhibit in the Trap museum. I moved more of that than y'all to 🤨 Facts!" The rapper network added hashtags, reminding fans that his TV show, Power Book II: Ghost, returns Sunday night.

In May, 50 Cent told PEOPLE about his book, Hustle Harder, Hustler Smarter, sharing how he discovered that deliberately becoming "enemies" with someone was an effective strategy for promoting his own brand.

The "Candy Shop" rapper further explained in the book that he'd "always prefer to be friends with someone, but if they're not interested, then I consider being enemies the next best option."

"If you hate me, you're more likely to talk about me," 50 Cent wrote at the time. "If you feel passionately about me in a negative way, at some point you'll probably say to your friend, 'Man, I can't stand 50 Cent.' Your friend is going to ask you 'Why?' and just like that, I've become the subject of a conversation. That's all I'm asking for. Now I've got a foot in the door."

In January, when the rapper and producer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, friend Eminem celebrated him — and joked that it’s better to be on his good side at all times.