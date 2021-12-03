5 Seconds of Summer formed in 2011 and is well known for hits like "She Looks So Perfect" and "Easier"

5 Seconds of Summer Celebrates Their 10th Anniversary: See the Band's Evolution in Pictures

5 Seconds of Summer have come a long way.

The Australian band started their career by sharing YouTube videos of their music in 2011, and eventually rose to fame when they toured with One Direction on their Take Me Home Tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then, they have released four studio albums, received numerous accolades and had their songs charted in multiple different countries.

Just as their music has evolved over the years, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin have all grown up in the spotlight. Now, as the band celebrates their 10th anniversary, fans are feeling super nostalgic.

In honor of their career milestone, the band released an emotional new track titled "2011" on Dec. 3.

"This year we're celebrating 10 years of 5 Seconds of Summer," the group said in a press release. "Single handedly the best 10 years of our lives. '2011' is an homage to the past, and a nod to what we have in store to the future. We've loved every minute of being in this band. Here's to another 10 years of 5 Seconds of Summer."

As you celebrate 5SOS's anniversary, look back at their evolution, in pictures, ahead.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2011

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: 5 Seconds of Summer/YouTube

After attending the same school together, Hemmings, Clifford and Hood formed a group in late 2011 and began sharing their music on YouTube. They eventually invited drummer Irwin to join the group and 5 Seconds of Summer was born. They played their first concert at a Sydney pub called Annandale Hotel on Dec. 3, 2011.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2012

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: Noel Kessel/Newspix/Getty Images

In 2012, the band signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and eventually released their debut EP Unplugged in June 2012.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2013

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: 5 Seconds of Summer/Instagram

The group gained popularity when they toured with One Direction for their worldwide Take Me Home Tour in February 2013. In November 2013, they signed to Capitol Records.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2014

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: Larry Busacca/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images

Following their record deal with Capitol Records, the group dropped their hit single "She Looks So Perfect" in February 2014. Later that year, they released their self-titled debut album, 5 Seconds of Summer. In 2014, they teamed up with One Direction again for their Where We Are Tour.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2015

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

In May 2015, 5SOS embarked on their first headlining world tour, the Rock Out With Your Socks Out Tour. In October 2015, they released their second studio album titled Sounds Good Feels Good.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2016

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In 2016, 5SOS spent the year touring for their Sounds Live Feels Live World Tour, which included several sold-out concerts across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2017

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: 5 Seconds of Summer/Instagram

In addition to playing a few music festivals, the band spent most of 2017 working on their third studio album. During this time, the group embarked on a journey of self-discovery as well.

"We learned how much to give to a band," Irwin said during a 2018 interview with Billboard. "It doesn't need to be 100 percent of your life. Even though sometimes it feels like it's 140 percent, you need to learn how much is the most productive version of yourself. In a band that exists for a long time, you need to know who you are. Last year was about redefining who we are as adult men. That's why we're able to still be a healthy, on-the-go band."

5 Seconds of Summer in 2018

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

In February 2018, the group released a new single titled "Want You Back." They eventually embarked on their 5SOS III tour, which sold out in minutes. In June 2018, 5SOS released their third studio album, Youngblood, which debuted at number one in Australia and the US Billboard 200.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2019

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In February 2019, 5SOS was featured on the Chainsmokers' "Who Do You Love" track. The group later joined Chainsmokers for their North American World War Joy Tour alongside Lennon Stella.

The same year, the group signed with Interscope Records and released "Easier" as the lead single from their fourth studio album.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2020

5 Seconds of Summer Credit: Justin Lloyd/Newspix via Getty Images

In February 2020, the group announced their fourth studio album Calm, which was released that March. They were originally set to embark on their No Shame Tour that year, but it was eventually postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Seconds of Summer in 2021

5 Seconds of Summer

After embarking on some solo projects, including Irwin's Superbloom in October 2020 and Hemmings's When Facing the Things We Turn Away From in August 2021, the group has been collaborating on new music this year.