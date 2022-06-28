5 Seconds of Summer Cancels Tour Dates After Ashton Irwin Suffers Heat Exhaustion During Concert

"We apologise to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short," 5 Seconds of Summer shared on their Instagram Story after drummer Ashton Irwin fell ill during their Houston show

5 Seconds of Summer will take a hiatus during their favorite season.

The Australian band had to cut short their Sunday show in Houston, Texas, and have since cancelled some upcoming tour dates after drummer Ashton Irwin suffered "extreme heat exhaustion" in the middle of their set and had to be hospitalized.

"As you may have heard, last night's show ended early due to a medical incident during the show," the band wrote on their Instagram Story. "Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and a medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion.

"Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well. We apologise to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short," the band added, noting that ticket holders will be updated soon via email.

The band announced that they'll perform one last postponed show in Rogers, Arkansas, which has been moved from June 28 to July 26, before cancelling the remaining stops on the North American leg of their Take My Hand World Tour.

Image Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives," they wrote in an update. Their Australian tour will kick off Nov. 30 in Perth with seven dates through Dec. 10.

"In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness," the band concluded.

Irwin, 27, and his bandmates previously spoke to PEOPLE about their upcoming fifth studio album 5SOS5, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 23. "This album is a total ownership, a total realization, a total ascension of what the group wants for themselves," he said last month.

"We've taken a lot of these things into our own hands and it's been an incredible testing journey. The tests and the challenges have only provided positive outcomes internally. What we're really doing is attempting to allow our audience to know us better as songwriters," Irwin added. "We're attempting to reach higher highs with our live shows, through creating the music that truly we think represents the best parts of us. So it's a total new beginning in many ways."