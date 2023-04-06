5 Seconds of Summer Announce Upcoming World Tour and New Live Album Recorded in London

The season for 5 Seconds of Summer is almost here!

The Australian rockers are heading out a new world tour starting in July, and will also be releasing a live album recorded last year in London, the group announced Thursday.

Luke Hemmings, 26, Michael Clifford, 27, Calum Hood, 27, and Ashton Irwin, 28, will embark on The 5 Seconds of Summer Show starting in South America in July, and will also hit North America, Europe and the UK before wrapping at the We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October.

The "Youngblood" singers are also set to release The Feeling of Falling Upwards - Live from The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, with physical formats hitting shelves on July 14.

5 Seconds of Summer recorded the show in September, and it features reimagined versions of their songs with the added help of a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

"The Feeling of Falling Upwards is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music," Irwin said on stage during the show. "And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives."

Tickets to North American shows will start with a Citi presale on April 11, and the general sale begins April 14 at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com

See below for tour dates.

South America

July Argentina - TBA

Brazil - TBA

Chile - TBA

Colombia - TBA

August Perú - TBA

North America

8/10 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

8/12 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/15 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/16 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8/23 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/26 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

8/30 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/1 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

9/2 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/3 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

9/6 Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

9/9 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/14 Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

Europe/UK

9/23 Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno

9/24 Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

9/26 Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

9/27 Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

9/28 Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

9/30 Brussels, BE - Palais 12

10/1 Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

10/3 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

10/4 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

10/5 London, UK - O2 Arena

10/7 Luxembourg, LE - Rockhal

10/8 Paris, FR - La Seine Musicale

10/10 Budapest, HU - Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

10/11 Gliwice, PL - Arena Gliwice

10/12 Prague, CZ - Fortuna Arena

North America

10/21 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/22 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival