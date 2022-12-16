4 People in Critical Condition After Crowd Crush at London Concert

Eight concert-goers have been injured — four critically — after a suspected crowd crush at London's O2 Academy Brixton Thursday night, according to police.

Metropolitan Police announced early Friday morning that eight people were hospitalized due to "injuries believed to have been caused by crushing" during an Asake show at the popular music venue. Two others were injured less seriously and treated by London Ambulance Service at the scene, according to a release.

"This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital," Met Police Gold Commander Ade Adelekan said. "My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

"A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night," Adelekan continued. "The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed."

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Authorities were called to the venue around 9:35 p.m. local time, during the performance by the Afrobeats artist, "following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets," per police.

Video from the incident surfacing online shows several people pushing toward the front of the venue and asking for the doors to be opened, as others can be heard asking them to "get out of the way." Some in the crowd could be heard screaming.

Other footage from outside the venue shows police officers using force against attendees, which Metro Police said they were aware of. In one video, an officer can be seen apparently pushing a woman down steps.

"I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident. Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions," Adelekan said.

"The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene. In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location."

About 10 minutes into his set, Asake announced that the concert had been called off. "Outside is f----d up so they need to end the show," he told the crowd at the time as he left the stage.

The musician later shared a statement to his Instagram Story, adding that his "heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort."

"I pray you get will soonest," he wrote. "I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end."

"For me people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I'm looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!"