3 Mich. Rappers Missing for Over 10 Days After Cancellation of Detroit Show

Armani Kelly, 27, and Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, both 31, have not been seen since their gig at Lounge 31 in Detroit was canceled

By
Published on February 1, 2023 03:14 PM
Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31
Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens. Photo: Facebook(3)

Authorities are searching for three aspiring rappers from Michigan who have been missing since Jan. 21.

Armani Kelly, 27, and Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, both 31, have not been seen since their gig at Lounge 31 in Detroit was canceled, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"Usually it's when you deal with an adult that's missing it's usually one person ... In this case, the fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said in a news conference on Tuesday, per the outlet.

Kelly's family members, including his mother and fiancée, Taylor Perrin, first reported him missing after they lost contact with him at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to NBC News. The Oscoda, Michigan resident, who drove approximately three hours to the Detroit club to perform, told them that the concert had been canceled and that he was going to try to find another venue to perform.

Givens and Wicker's families then also filed missing persons reports, the Detroit Free Press reported.

"What was the most concerning, candidly, was the fact that there's been no activity on their phones since they've been reported missing," James E. White, the Detroit police chief, said, according to The New York Times. "And that's very, very concerning. That's an unusual circumstance."

Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp, was able to track the car he was driving, a gray Chevrolet Equinox, to an apartment complex in Warren, north of Detroit, where it moved three times, according to WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit. The vehicle has since been impounded.

The men met while they were in prison, Perrin told The Times, where Kelly was serving an eight-year sentence for armed robbery.

As time passes, she and Kemp are among family members who are losing hope.

"With how many days it's been, it's hard to believe he's still out there alive,'' Perrin said. "But I can't sit here and tell everybody, 'Oh, I think he's dead' because I don't know, and the world is a crazy place. Until I see a body, I'm not going to believe it."

"I don't want to be on Dateline in 20 years to find his body," Kemp told WXYZ.

