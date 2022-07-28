3 People Injured After Unsanctioned Fireworks Set Off at Dua Lipa Concert in Toronto

Police said the three people suffered "very minor injuries," and officials do not yet have a suspect

Three people suffered minor injuries at a Dua Lipa concert in Toronto on Wednesday night after a set of unauthorized fireworks were set off inside.

Police responded around 11:42 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena to reports that someone had thrown a firework at the end of Lipa's show, Constable Cindy Chung, a Media Relations Officer with the Toronto Police Service, tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three concertogers with "very minor injuries" were seen by medics working the concert, and no ambulances had to be called, Chung says.

"It was at the end, during her final song, and confetti was already out, so we thought it was part of the finale," a concertgoer tells PEOPLE. "No one was phased by it other than the people in the pit, [but it was] hella scary."

The fireworks did not cause any damage to the property, and police do not have a suspect at this time. Chung says the incident is being investigated, and officials are working with arena security to view surveillance tapes.

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns the arena, confirms that all fans walk through metal detectors upon entry.

"Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience. As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention," MLSE said in a statement. "As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE's top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act. As always, we thank Toronto Police Services, the on-site medical team, employees and concert attendees for their swift support in responding to this incident."

A rep for Lipa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fireworks are listed as a prohibited item at Scotiabank, and the arena's website says anyone in possession of them will be refused entry, and the fireworks will be turned over to police.

Video of the incident shared to social media shows the fireworks going off as Lipa, 26, was speaking on stage and asking the crowd to applaud for her dancers.

A clip shared to TikTok shows the "Sweetest Pie" singer looking confused by the explosions.

Another video shows that they originated from the the back of the arena's floor, in an area that did not appear to be densely populated.

"​​Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren't…!!!" one person wrote on Twitter.