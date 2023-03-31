3 People Arrested Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Assault Inside Florida Gym

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a Florida gym.

Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested for assaulting and robbing the musician — real name Daniel Hernandez — on Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Police records show all three men are being held at the Palm Beach County Jail and are expected to attend their first hearing on Friday.

Their arrests follow the alleged assault of the "Stoopid" rapper, 26, whose lawyer Lance Lazzaro told Variety earlier this month that he was attacked outside an LA Fitness sauna in Lake Worth, Florida on March 21.

"He had cuts to his face and bruises," Lazzaro told Variety, who added that the group of men fled the scene after gym employees caught on to the disturbance. Police were then called and Hernandez was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, Lazzaro added.

On March 22, the PBSO shared in a statement that the incident took place in Lake Worth "between several individuals, leaving Daniel Hernandez injured. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries."

Lazzaro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It was not clear whether Rafael Medina, Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

Anthony Maldonado, Octavious Medina, Rafael Medina Jr. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (3)

Video from the scene, which was shared to social media and reported on by CBS Miami and multiple other outlets, showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym being kicked by at least two men. One man was seen also grabbing him by his hair. One of the other assailants was heard saying, "Take a picture. I'm gonna be famous now," per Variety.

Elsewhere in a clip from the attack, men can be seen circling around the rapper as he was kicked and remained on the bathroom floor, with one man yelling "shut the f--- up." Hernandez was also approached after the attack in footage from the gym, and told "I'm not gonna lie, I'm a fan, bro," before he walked out of the bathroom with a bloody face.

Lazzaro previously told TMZ that Hernandez did not have security with him at the time of the attack and that he now plans on organizing protection for the star.

The attack comes four years after Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses, and admitted his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in January 2019, reported the New York Post.

At the time, he was sentenced to two years but was released from federal prison in April 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns, Variety reported. His attorney for the case, Dawn Florio, told PEOPLE in March 2020 he was "the perfect model prisoner since his incarceration."