3 Mich. Men Reported Missing Before Being Found in Abandoned Building Died of Gunshot Wounds

Three Michigan men who went missing last month were killed by gunfire.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw tells PEOPLE that rappers Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker as well as Montoya Givens were found shot to death.

Kelly, 38, and Wicker and Givens, both 31, were discovered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex on Thursday. Highland Park is an enclave city surrounded by the city of Detroit.

The Michigan men went missing last month, on the night that their performance at Lounge 31 in Detroit was canceled. They were found almost two weeks later.

"There is no one in custody for the homicides," Shaw told PEOPLE in an email.

On the Michigan State Police Twitter page, Shaw said on Monday that the detectives were "getting close to determining a motive."

"We have to keep a lot of stuff tight to the vest," he said in a video posted to the social media network.

Their bodies were found concealed under debris in the building's basement, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

"It looks like they were killed upstairs and then dumped in the basement," Shaw told the outlet.

While Michigan State Police tell PEOPLE no one has been arrested in connection to the homicides, CBS News reported a 15-year-old was arrested after stealing Kelly's vehicle.

"I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one of the missing people," Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, told CBS News.

A Warren police officer who answered PEOPLE's phone call on Tuesday could not confirm the report.

According to WDIV, at least two others were also in custody in connection with the incident.

Kelly's fiancée Taylor Perrin said he stopped responding to communications at around 7:30 p.m. By the next morning, all three of their phones stopped sending data, according to a previous Fox 2 Detroit report.

Kelly's mother Lorrie Kemp reported him missing on Jan. 23, when she was able to use OnStar to help police locate her son's car in Warren. Givens and Wicker's families made the connection when they saw the news report four days later and realized all three men knew each other.

"I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop," Perrin told Fox 2 Detroit, explaining that Kelly was working, going to school and developing his rap career while bouncing back from a robbery arrest.