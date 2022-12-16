Follow 2DEEP on His Journey to 'Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia' in New Music Video — with Steve Aoki!

"Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia" is 2Deep's first release since signing to Aoki's label

Published on December 16, 2022 12:00 PM

Nothing is getting in the way of 2DEEP's dreams.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of 2DEEP's new music video for his latest single "Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia," which gives viewers an inside look into his life, upbringing and aspirations.

"Since I was a kid, I had this dream that one day I would become someone big. Inspired by the cultures that raised me: a combination of Ecuador and Colombia, the Bronx, Los Angeles, I started making music," 2DEEP, whose real name is Luis Cardenas, says in the opening in the video.

2DEEP on His Journey to 'Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia' in New Music Video with Steve Aoki
2DEEP. Courtesy 2DEEP

He continues, "In the world of EDM [electronic dance music], there aren't many Latinos like me and I want to make sure that every kid like me knows that their dreams can come true."

The video also features footage of 2DEEP in the studio where he's working with several artists including his record label boss, DJ Steve Aoki — and demonstrates his creative process for throwing his massive event Reggaetonlandia.

"I'm excited for the future," he says before ending his narration.

"Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia" is 2DEEP's first release since signing to Aoki's label Dim Mak En Fuego — which makes him the first Latin DJ and producer join the company.

"I love watching the energy that 2DEEP brings. He kills it every time! This video is a cool intro to who he is and where he comes from," Aoki, 45, tells PEOPLE. "The team at Dim Mak En Fuego and I are super excited to watch 2DEEP continue to grow and create fusions between Electronic and Latin music."

In April, the DJ opened up to PEOPLE about how his love for music began.

"When I was 16, I asked my sister to enroll me in DJ school as my birthday present which later propelled me to start producing my own music a few years later," he said at the time.

"There is something really special about being able to create my own distinct sounds and set different vibes through my music and that continues to drive my creativity and passion every day," he added.

2DEEP is currently working on his debut EP, which is set to release in 2023.

