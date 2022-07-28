Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot Outside His Home

Rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana on Wednesday

Rapper JayDaYoungan died in Louisiana after being shot outside of his home, police say.

The 24-year-old artist, born Javorius Scott, was killed in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday evening, the Bogalusa Police Department announced on Facebook.

"On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 5:50 pm the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue," authorities announced. "Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER."

Authorities added that a second shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road. At that scene, a car was shot, but those inside were not hit. As detectives investigate, it remains unclear if the two crimes are connected.

In a second message, officials shared an update identifying two victims – JayDaYoungan and Kenyatta Scott Sr., described as a "close family member."

Bogalusa Police said that the "23 Island" rapper died from his injuries, while Scott Sr. was transported to another facility and was said to be in stable condition.

"Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available," the department said.

JayDaYoungan made a name for himself in the music industry in the late 2010s, with songs including "Opps," and "Elimination." His most recent EP, All Is Well, was released in March.