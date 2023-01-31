Justin Bieber, BTS, Billie Eilish and More Musicians Revealed as 2023 Kids' Choice Award Nominees

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is right around the corner!

Ahead of this year's ceremony, airing live on March 4 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with co-hosts Charli D'Amelio and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, PEOPLE can exclusively announce the nominees for favorite female artist, favorite male artist and favorite music group.

Adele, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Rihanna and Taylor Swift will compete for an iconic orange blimp in the favorite female artist category.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty

The nominees for favorite male artist are Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

Favorite music group will be awarded to one of the following nominees: 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, BTS, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! at the Disco or Paramore.

D'Amelio and Burleson announced their positions as co-hosts for the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards on Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I got slimed at the KCA's in 2021, saw my sister [Dixie] get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!" wrote D'Amelio, 18, in a press statement.

The TikTok star added, "Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!"

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will air live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on March 4.