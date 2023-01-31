Justin Bieber, BTS, Billie Eilish and More Musicians Revealed as 2023 Kids' Choice Award Nominees

PEOPLE can exclusively announce the Kids' Choice Award nominees for favorite female artist, favorite male artist and favorite music group

By
Published on January 31, 2023 09:00 AM
justin bieber, BTS
Justin Bieber, BTS. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Amy Sussman/Getty

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is right around the corner!

Ahead of this year's ceremony, airing live on March 4 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with co-hosts Charli D'Amelio and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, PEOPLE can exclusively announce the nominees for favorite female artist, favorite male artist and favorite music group.

Adele, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Rihanna and Taylor Swift will compete for an iconic orange blimp in the favorite female artist category.

Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); Billie Eilish at the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on October 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty

The nominees for favorite male artist are Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

Favorite music group will be awarded to one of the following nominees: 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, BTS, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! at the Disco or Paramore.

D'Amelio and Burleson announced their positions as co-hosts for the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards on Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I got slimed at the KCA's in 2021, saw my sister [Dixie] get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!" wrote D'Amelio, 18, in a press statement.

The TikTok star added, "Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!"

2023 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards
Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will air live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on March 4.

Related Articles
Kids Choice Awards
Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski Team Up to Host Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Taylor Swift; Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía Receive Most Nominations at the 2022 MTV EMAs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: View of the stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2022 People's Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Winners
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Supports His Football Team in Wales, Plus Ted Danson, Drake, Florence Welch and More
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
LL Cool J, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Live Show