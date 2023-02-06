JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys

The superstar group of musicians closed out the 65th Grammy Awards with an outdoor performance of the song off DJ Khaled's album of the same name

By Rachel DeSantis
and
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on February 6, 2023 12:37 AM
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Some of hip-hop's biggest stars joined forces at the 2023 Grammys!

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy united on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform Khaled's nominated hit "God Did."

The performance, which closed out the star-studded night, started out with Khaled starting things out inside the Crypto.com Arena before transitioning to the street outside the arena, where Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z and Fridayy joined him.

Purple neon lights lit the street as the six hip-hop stars performed the song, which was nominated for song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

At one point, the group of musicians sat at a buffet-style spread while Legend played piano.

"It breaks my heart," Khaled said as the performance — and the awards show — ended. "They ain't believe in us. God did. So we did an eight-minute show on the Grammys. Salute to the Academy."

The track appears on Khaled's album of the same name, which was also nominated for album of the year. The award went to Harry Styles for Harry's House just before Khaled's performance.

God Did performance - Khaled, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend
CBS

Khaled previously talked about his admiration for his collaborator JAY-Z in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, and called the rapper "one of my idols."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

"I've always been a fan, not just from his music, just from his moves. From business to being a father, and to be on top," Khaled said. "For him to bless my album the way he blessed my album, it's like, not only does he love me, it feels so great for him to be so in love with the music in this day and time. He's taught me so much, he's my brother, he's my friend."

Other performers throughout the night include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

