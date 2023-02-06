JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys

Some of hip-hop's biggest stars joined forces at the 2023 Grammys!

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy united on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform Khaled's nominated hit "God Did."

The performance, which closed out the star-studded night, started out with Khaled starting things out inside the Crypto.com Arena before transitioning to the street outside the arena, where Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z and Fridayy joined him.

Purple neon lights lit the street as the six hip-hop stars performed the song, which was nominated for song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

At one point, the group of musicians sat at a buffet-style spread while Legend played piano.

"It breaks my heart," Khaled said as the performance — and the awards show — ended. "They ain't believe in us. God did. So we did an eight-minute show on the Grammys. Salute to the Academy."

The track appears on Khaled's album of the same name, which was also nominated for album of the year. The award went to Harry Styles for Harry's House just before Khaled's performance.

Khaled previously talked about his admiration for his collaborator JAY-Z in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, and called the rapper "one of my idols."

"I've always been a fan, not just from his music, just from his moves. From business to being a father, and to be on top," Khaled said. "For him to bless my album the way he blessed my album, it's like, not only does he love me, it feels so great for him to be so in love with the music in this day and time. He's taught me so much, he's my brother, he's my friend."

Other performers throughout the night include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.