Behind-the-Scenes Moments from the 2023 Grammys

01 of 16 Hello from the Inside Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele and her beau Rich Paul smiled for the camera from their cozy table.

02 of 16 Bottle Poppin' Kevin Mazur/Getty It was a big night for Beyoncé, who celebrated her historic win with husband JAY-Z, as well as Adele and Rich Paul.

03 of 16 New Besties Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Adele showed off their fresh best friendship after Trevor Noah introduced them in his monologue.

04 of 16 Red Hotties John Shearer/Getty Shania Twain shared a laugh with Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The country legend's fiery red tresses even matched with Smith and Petras' red ensembles!

05 of 16 Grammy Buddies Kevin Mazur/Getty Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift got snug for a quick pic during a break in the show.

06 of 16 Date Night John Shearer/Getty The Grammys were also date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who cuddled up for a quick photo during the show.

07 of 16 Winner's Circle Adele, Beyonce, Lizzo. Kevin Mazur/Getty All of the night's big winners — Adele, Beyoncé and Lizzo — were all smiles when posing together. Posting a similar shot of the trio on Instagram, Lizzo captioned it, "I won."

08 of 16 Party Over Here Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Flavor Flav enjoyed the show from his spot in the audience.

09 of 16 Long-Legged Legend Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mary J. Blige rocked her signature thigh-high boots while leaving the stage after performing.

10 of 16 Smooches! Kevin Mazur/Getty Lourdes Leon gave producer/composer/vocalist Trinity Vigorsky a friendly kiss on the cheek.

11 of 16 Hip-Hop Greats Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Hip-hop legends Flavor Flav, Method Man and Swizz Beatz had a ball backstage following their tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

12 of 16 Longtime Homies Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Nelly and Swizz Beatz exchanged a quick dap while enjoying the show.

13 of 16 Black and White Dalliance Lester Cohen/Getty Shania Twain and Mick Fleetwood did a happy dance for the cameras.

14 of 16 Big Boss Vibes Kevin Mazur/Getty At his table, JAY-Z posed with bottles of his liquor brands, D'USSE and Ace of Spades.

15 of 16 R&B Divas Kevin Mazur/Getty Mary J. Blige and H.E.R. smiled brightly for a snapshot.