Behind-the-Scenes Moments from the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of jaw-dropping moments, but it's the moments you didn't see on TV that were possibly the most fun

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on February 6, 2023 12:56 AM
01 of 16

Hello from the Inside

Adele Rich Paul grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele and her beau Rich Paul smiled for the camera from their cozy table.

02 of 16

Bottle Poppin'

Beyonce Grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty

It was a big night for Beyoncé, who celebrated her historic win with husband JAY-Z, as well as Adele and Rich Paul.

03 of 16

New Besties

adele
Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Adele showed off their fresh best friendship after Trevor Noah introduced them in his monologue.

04 of 16

Red Hotties

Grammys inside show
John Shearer/Getty

Shania Twain shared a laugh with Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The country legend's fiery red tresses even matched with Smith and Petras' red ensembles!

05 of 16

Grammy Buddies

Grammys inside show
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift got snug for a quick pic during a break in the show.

06 of 16

Date Night

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
John Shearer/Getty

The Grammys were also date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who cuddled up for a quick photo during the show.

07 of 16

Winner's Circle

Grammys inside show
Adele, Beyonce, Lizzo. Kevin Mazur/Getty

All of the night's big winners — Adele, Beyoncé and Lizzo — were all smiles when posing together. Posting a similar shot of the trio on Instagram, Lizzo captioned it, "I won."

08 of 16

Party Over Here

Grammys inside show
Francis Specker/CBS/Getty

Flavor Flav enjoyed the show from his spot in the audience.

09 of 16

Long-Legged Legend

Grammys inside show
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mary J. Blige rocked her signature thigh-high boots while leaving the stage after performing.

10 of 16

Smooches!

Grammys inside show
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lourdes Leon gave producer/composer/vocalist Trinity Vigorsky a friendly kiss on the cheek.

11 of 16

Hip-Hop Greats

Grammys inside show
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hip-hop legends Flavor Flav, Method Man and Swizz Beatz had a ball backstage following their tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

12 of 16

Longtime Homies

Grammys inside show
Francis Specker/CBS/Getty

Nelly and Swizz Beatz exchanged a quick dap while enjoying the show.

13 of 16

Black and White Dalliance

Grammys inside show
Lester Cohen/Getty

Shania Twain and Mick Fleetwood did a happy dance for the cameras.

14 of 16

Big Boss Vibes

Grammys inside show
Kevin Mazur/Getty

At his table, JAY-Z posed with bottles of his liquor brands, D'USSE and Ace of Spades.

15 of 16

R&B Divas

Grammys inside show
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mary J. Blige and H.E.R. smiled brightly for a snapshot.

16 of 16

Cheers!

Grammys inside show
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Producing pals Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff got their drank on.

Related Articles
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo Says It's a 'Blessing' to Attend the 2023 Grammys
Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Wins Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'Just Stay True to Yourself'
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
US jazz singer Samara Joy accepts the Best New Artist award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys: 'I'm So Thankful'
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with 2023 Grammys Performance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 Grammys On-Air In Memoriam — but Included in Print Tribute
Dave Grohl family arrivals
Dave Grohl Brings His Wife and Three Daughters to the Grammys 2023
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammy Makeup Was Done Entirely Using Drugstore Makeup
Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards Style - Ingrid Andress, Shania Twain, Harry Styles
The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss