Babyface Says Title for His 'Girls Night Out' Album 'Was Not My Idea' at 2023 Grammys

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet with his partner Rika Tischendorf — and revealed who came up with the title of his recent album, Girls Night Out.

In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the singer-producer admitted he wasn't responsible for naming the set, which includes the Grammy-nominated single "Keeps on Fallin'."

"Actually to be honest, it wasn't my idea," Babyface, 64, said. "It was my partner Rika's, who produced the whole album. She came up with the whole concept."

He continued: "We started messing with it… work[ed] with younger artists, and it ended up working out cool."

"It was a fun process," he added.

When asked about one of the talents he collaborated with on the album, Grammy-winning artist Ella Mai, Babyface showered the singer with praise.

"I loved her voice," he shared. "When the idea came up that we could work together, and she was down, I was excited about it."

Babyface is currently a busy man. Two weeks ago the NFL announced he was one of the artists performing ahead of the Super Bowl.

Chris Stapleton, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Brett Carlsen/Getty, Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joining Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton, 44, who will sing the national anthem, and Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, who will deliver a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.