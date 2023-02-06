Entertainment Music Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys: 'I'm So Thankful' The jazz vocalist, 23, gained recognition in college before going viral on TikTok in 2020 with more than 1.5 million views By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 12:07 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Samara Joy took home the prize for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, beating out fellow nominees Anitta, Omar Apollo, Domi and JD Beck, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg. "I've been watching y'all on TV for so long," said the "Linger Awhile" singer as she began her acceptance speech. "Thank you so much for this honor, thank you to everyone who has listened to me or supported me. All of you are so inspiring to me and so to be here, because of who I am, because of who you are... to be here just being who I was born to be, by being myself, I'm so thankful," she continued. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty The Bronx, New York, native took her younger brother as her date, also giving him a shout-out during her speech. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night. Joy, 23, gained recognition as a jazz vocalist in college before going viral on TikTok in 2020 with over 1.5 million views. In 2022, she released her sophomore album Linger Awhile to critical acclaim. Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys In a recent interview with Forbes, Joy spoke about the best new artist nomination. "It's definitely a surreal feeling and I'm definitely honored to be the ambassador chosen at this particular moment to represent the music that I love so much," she told the outlet. "The diversity in the best new artist genre this year just goes to show that when more artists are involved in the voting process and everything like that, then that's what you get. You get the variety that is actually represented in the world." The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles