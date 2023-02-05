Entertainment Music Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys After announcing her 40th anniversary Celebration Tour, Madonna made a surprise appearance at the show to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras to the stage By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 11:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Madonna. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Madonna made quite the statement at the 65th Grammy Awards. The seven-time Grammy winner, 64, surprised fans when she appeared onstage at Sunday's show to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy," which won for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening. "Are you ready for a little controversy? Come on people, let's make some noise. Y'all are going to sleep over here," the Queen of Pop told the crowd. "So, here's what I've learned after four decades in music — if they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you're definitely on to something." RELATED VIDEO: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List She continued, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know — all you troublemakers out there — you need to know that your fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard; and most of all, you are appreciated." Before Smith and Petras took the stage, Madonna concluded her speech: "So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics; into something beautifully unholy. Here are two Grammy Award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras." Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Frazer Harrison/Getty Madonna's surprise appearance comes amid an already busy year after she recently pressed pause on her upcoming biopic — in which she was to be portrayed by Julia Garner — to focus on The Celebration Tour, her upcoming 35-city greatest hits tour which celebrates the 40th anniversary of her legendary career. The pop icon won her first Grammy in 1992, nabbing the best long form music video award for her Blond Ambition World Tour Live. She's since received a total of seven awards, in addition to 21 nominations. Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads nominations with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance. Madonna. Kevin Winter/Getty In addition to Madonna, other presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.