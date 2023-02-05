Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys

Madonna made quite the statement at the 65th Grammy Awards.

The seven-time Grammy winner, 64, surprised fans when she appeared onstage at Sunday's show to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy," which won for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening.

"Are you ready for a little controversy? Come on people, let's make some noise. Y'all are going to sleep over here," the Queen of Pop told the crowd. "So, here's what I've learned after four decades in music — if they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you're definitely on to something."

She continued, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know — all you troublemakers out there — you need to know that your fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard; and most of all, you are appreciated."

Before Smith and Petras took the stage, Madonna concluded her speech: "So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics; into something beautifully unholy. Here are two Grammy Award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras."

Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Madonna's surprise appearance comes amid an already busy year after she recently pressed pause on her upcoming biopic — in which she was to be portrayed by Julia Garner — to focus on The Celebration Tour, her upcoming 35-city greatest hits tour which celebrates the 40th anniversary of her legendary career.

The pop icon won her first Grammy in 1992, nabbing the best long form music video award for her Blond Ambition World Tour Live. She's since received a total of seven awards, in addition to 21 nominations.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads nominations with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

Madonna. Kevin Winter/Getty

In addition to Madonna, other presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.