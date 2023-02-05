Entertainment Music Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 10:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: cbs Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November at 79 after a brief illness, Presley's face was shown on the screen as one of the music industry legends the world lost over the course of the last year. She was credited as a singer and songwriter in the in-memoriam tribute, which also honored Migos' Takeoff and country music icon Loretta Lynn. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty A Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley's Music Career: 'You're Going to See Who I Really Am' Lisa Marie died after being rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 for a possible cardiac arrest. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla told PEOPLE at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." A cause of death has not yet been determined, as the coroner has since deferred the results pending further tests. Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night Family and friends gathered for Lisa Marie's memorial on Jan. 22 at her beloved father's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn. Many paid tribute and artists like Axl Rose, Alanis Morisette and Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins were among those who performed. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.