Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute

Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards.

After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance.

As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November at 79 after a brief illness, Presley's face was shown on the screen as one of the music industry legends the world lost over the course of the last year.

She was credited as a singer and songwriter in the in-memoriam tribute, which also honored Migos' Takeoff and country music icon Loretta Lynn.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Lisa Marie died after being rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 for a possible cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla told PEOPLE at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

A cause of death has not yet been determined, as the coroner has since deferred the results pending further tests.

Family and friends gathered for Lisa Marie's memorial on Jan. 22 at her beloved father's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn. Many paid tribute and artists like Axl Rose, Alanis Morisette and Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins were among those who performed.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.