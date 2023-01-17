Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, aespa and More to Perform at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC

The 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival lineup is here!

The list of artists performing at the annual New York City music festival, set to take place June 9-11 at Corona Park in Queens, was unveiled on Tuesday and boasts high-profile headliners Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar — among many other stars.

Lizzo, 34, takes the stage for her headlining slot on Friday, and her performance will be preceded by artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes and PJ Morton.

Saturday will feature a headlining performance from ODESZA, while artists including Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd and Suki Waterhouse will perform throughout the day.

Lamar, 35, is set to close out the festival as Sunday's headliner, with artists including Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl In Red, Tems, Pinkpantheress, Sabrina Claudio, Cat Burns and Maude Latour hitting the stage ahead of him.

Governors Ball. Founders Entertainment

Tickets for the festival are currently on presale for Citi cardholders through Thursday at 11:59 a.m. ET. Another presale, for which fans can sign up at the Governor's Ball website, begins Thursday at 10 a.m. with a general on-sale launching at a later date.

This year marks the first time Governors Ball will be held at Corona Park, following two consecutive years at Citi Field, which marked the festival's first location change after nine years at Randall's Island.

"Words can't express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City," said Tom Russell, co-founder and partner of the festival's parent company, Founders Entertainment, in a press statement.

"Since moving to Queens in 2021 we've been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come," continued Russell. "We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor [Eric] Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support."