Get ready to party in the desert — the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has arrived!

The complete list of artists performing at the iconic, annual music festival in Indio, California was unveiled on Tuesday, with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean serving as this year's headlining performers.

Set to take place at the Empire Polo Club, the festival runs for two weekends in a row (April 14-16 and 21-23) with the same lineup of musicians performing twice — meaning fans have two chances to catch Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Ocean, among the many other stars appearing at the festival.

Bad Bunny, 28, will headline Friday night, while the artists performing before him throughout the rest of the day include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Angèle, MUNA, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Doechii, Idris Elba and more.

Saturday night will be headlined by Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé of BLACKPINK, whose performance will be preceded by artists including Rosalía, boygenius (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker), The Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Remi Wolf, Mura Masa, 070 Shake, Flo Milli, Shenseea, Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas and more.

Ocean, 35, will close out the festival as Sunday's headliner, while performers including Björk, Kali Uchis, Chris Lake, A Boogie, Dominic Fike, Latto, GloRilla, Christine and the Queens, Rae Sremmurd, Willow, Fousheé and Noname, among others.

Additionally, Calvin Harris will perform in a to-be-announced time slot.

Limited passes for the first weekend can still be purchased on Coachella's website, per a press release. Presale for the second weekend begins on Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Bad Bunny's Coachella performance will mark the latest move in his ever-growing career, having toured stadiums around the world on his World's Hottest Tour last year.

BLACKPINK will be returning to the festival for the first time since 2019, when they became the first all-female Korean pop group to perform at Coachella.

Originally set to headline the 2020 Coachella Festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ocean's performance at this year's iteration was announced back in August 2021.

Last year's Coachella Festival was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and a joint performance by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.