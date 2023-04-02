Peter Frampton Makes Rare Appearance at 2023 CMT Awards to Honor Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington

Frampton's appearance came four years after he announced his retirement from touring following his inclusion body myositis diagnosis

By
Published on April 2, 2023 11:55 PM
2023 CMT Portrait studio
Peter Frampton. Photo: Catherine Powell

Peter Frampton made a rare appearance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards to introduce a tribute performance to the late Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who died at 71 earlier this month.

Four years after announcing he'd been diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disorder, Frampton appeared at the awards show in Austin, Texas on Sunday to announce a tribute performance to Lynyrd Skynyrd following Rossington's death.

"I'm here tonight to honor a dear friend and tourmate who we lost very recently. Gary Rossington was a southern rock icon and an original founding member of our beloved group, Lynyrd Skynyrd," said the 72-year-old rock icon, who appeared in good spirits as he stood with a cane.

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

Peter Frampton performs during Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Peter Frampton. Randy Shropshire/Getty

"Alongside Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins. Gary not only helped define the band's sound, he inspired millions of fans and musicians," continued Frampton. "He's now joined his fellow Skynyrd bandmates in rock and roll heaven, but we will all enjoy their music forever."

After his introduction, Cody Johnson, Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Slash, Chuck Leavell, Warren Haynes, Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes took to the stage and performed Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" and "Sweet Home Alabama."

The Southern rock band announced Rossington's death in a statement shared on their Facebook page on March 5. "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the band began.

Guitarist Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, performs onstage during Day 2 of the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27, 2019 in Indio, California.
Gary Rossington. Scott Dudelson/Getty

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the group continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

In February 2019, Frampton announced his retirement from touring and informed fans of his diagnosis of inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disorder that would gradually rob him of his ability to play guitar.

He told PEOPLE later that year that he was feeling "great" and felt "some progression," especially in his legs. "I work out five days a week, and the more I work out, the better it is to keep the strength in the muscles that I still have," said Frampton. "It's starting to affect my arms and my hands a little bit, but it's not affecting my playing to a great deal, so I'm still enjoying playing. For how long, I don't know."

Lynyrd Skynyrd (L-R - Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, Billy Powell, Allen Collins (top), Ronnie Van Zant (seated, Gary Rossington and Steve Gaines pose for an MCA Records publicity still circa 1976
Lynyrd Skynyrd circa 1976. MCA/Chris Walter/Getty Images

The musician continued, "It's very slow, the progression, but it's more the fact that I'm having trouble standing and walking and things like that, as opposed to actually playing guitar. I have to say that it's affecting everything, but not to the point where I don't feel my playing is 100 percent."

Despite his retirement from touring, he's continued playing shows, most recently at a Las Vegas festival in January. Last year, he performed a few shows throughout Europe.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

Related Articles
Chuck Leavell, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Slash
Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at the 2023 CMT Awards
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
Guitarist Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Surviving Founding Member, Guitarist Gary Rossington, Dead at 71
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Deliver Energetic Performance of 'Just a Girl' at the 2023 CMT Awards
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown Share Fellow Stars They're Most Excited to See at Show
Wynonna Judd Adds Additional Dates to The Judds: FInal Tour
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi at 2023 CMT Awards 1 Year After Final Appearance: 'You Need to Be Here'
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Lily Rose and Wife Daira Show Off Wedding Bands at 2023 CMT Awards: 'It's Been Fun' (Exclusive)
Shania Twain, winner of the CMT EQUAL PLAY award, speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain Calls for an 'All-Inclusive Country Music' as She Accepts Equal Play Award at 2023 CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Gets Choked Up Dedicating 2023 CMT Awards to Gun Violence Victims After Nashville Shooting
Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Carrie Underwood Dazzles on 2023 CMT Awards Carpet, Shouts Out Husband Mike Fisher and Their 'Kiddos'
CMT Tyler Hubbard, Ashley Mcbryde and Jelly roll
Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jelly Roll, winner of Male Breakthrough Video of the Year "Son of a Sinner," speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck,” speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Cody Johnson, winner of CMT Performance of the Year for "Till It Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards), speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)
CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Honoree P!NK accepts the iHeartRadio Icon Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Pink Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' During 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Acceptance Speech
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Bruce Springsteen (R) and singer Patti Scialfa arrive at he 2013 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bruce Springsteen at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
All About Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen's Wife and Bandmate