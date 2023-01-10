2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and More

The 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival lineup has arrived!

On Tuesday, the annual Tennessee music festival released the star-studded list of artists set to perform this year, including headliners Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA and Foo Fighters.

Taking place over four days, the festival runs from June 15-18 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee and will feature more than 150 performances throughout the long weekend.

Kicking off on Thursday, June 15, artists including 070 Shake, Big Freedia, JP Saxe, Suki Waterhouse, Diarrhea Planet and more will perform ahead of headlining sets from Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger.

Lamar, 35, will headline on Friday, June 16, with performers including Vulfpeck, Portugal. The Man, Noah Kahan, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, AFI, Sylvan Esso, Rina Sawayama, MUNA and more taking the stage ahead of the "Humble" rapper.

Saturday, June 17 features headlining act ODESZA, and preceding the EDM duo's set are musicians including Lil Nas X, My Morning Jacket, Louis the Child, Korn, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, J.I.D., Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Yung Gravy, Remi Wolf and Cory Wong, among others.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Gus Stewart/Redferns

In one of their first festival performances since drummer Taylor Hawkins' death last year, Foo Fighters will close out the festival as the headliner on Sunday, June 18. Before they take the stage, artists such as Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Alesso, Girl in Red, Jacob Collier, Franz Ferdinand, Amber Mark, Kip Moore and Paris Jackson will perform throughout the day.

Presale tickets for the festival become available on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. CT for fans who sign up for access at Bonnaroo's website. At a later date, tickets will go on sale for the general public — if they're still available. Fans will have many options to choose from when purchasing passes to the festival, from general admission to several VIP packages.

For those who can't make it to the festival in-person, select performances will be live-streamed on Hulu.