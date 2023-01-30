2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards Honorees: Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson and More!

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Award honorees have been revealed!

On Monday, the iconic music publication announced the list of recipients for the annual awards show, set to take place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1, which celebrates women throughout the music industry who've made an impact over the last year.

Lana Del Rey, who's currently gearing up to release her eighth major label studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will receive the organization's first-ever Visionary Award.

After skyrocketing to mainstream success alongside Sam Smith over the past year with the Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit "Unholy," Kim Petras will be honored with the Chartbreaker Award at the ceremony. "Thank you so much @billboard it's an honor," tweeted the German-born singer.

Country singer-songwriter and Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson, whose second album Bell Bottom Country dropped last year, will take home the Rulebreaker Award. "Crazy…thank you @billboard," the "Heart Like a Truck" musician wrote on Twitter.

Latto and Ivy Queen. Getty (2)

Ivy Queen, a Latin Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer known as the Queen of Reggaeton, will be presented with the Icon Award.

Fresh off opening for Lizzo on the Special Tour last year, "Big Energy" hitmaker Latto will be honored with the Powerhouse Award at the ceremony.

Less than a year following the release of their seventh album Celebrate, South Korean group TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award. "We are honored to attend @billboard 's #BBWomenInMusic to receive Breakthrough Award," read a post from the group's Twitter account. "We can't wait to see you there!"

TWICE. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Becky G, who earned a huge hit last year alongside Karol G with "Mamii" from her second Spanish-language album Esquemas, is set to receive this year's Impact Award, presented by American Express. "What an honor," she wrote on Instagram.

The Rising Star Award, presented by Honda, will be given to rapper Doechii, who released her debut EP She / Her / Black Bitch — featuring "Persuasive" with SZA — last year.

Becky G, Doechii and Quinta Brunson. Getty (3)

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be hosted by Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. The coveted Woman of the Year award, as well as presenters and performers, will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today's sound — and paving the way for tomorrow's women in music," Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp wrote in a statement. "With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night."

Information regarding tickets to the ceremony can be found at the event's website.